Business highlights – Price of petrol hits Ksh100 in latest review

Price of petrol hits Ksh100 in latest review

The price of petrol has jumped by Ksh4.26 a litre to stand at Ks.27 in Nairobi, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has said in its latest review

The sector regulator has blamed pressure from a strong dollar as one of the factors contributing to the rise in pump prices

The price hike comes just as the ERC is cracking down on cartels that have been mixing lower priced petroleum products such as kerosene with higher priced products such as diesel or petrol

The regulator said the price of Diesel is also up Ksh5.03 a litre to Ksh89.26 while the cost of kerosene is up Ksh3.75 to Ksh67.19 a litre. The Energy Regulatory Authority made the announcement today (Tuesday, February 14, 2017) while citing a 20% global increase in crude prices when the cargo was procured in December.

In comparison with last month, the landed cost of super petrol increased by 8.45%, diesel increased by 12.07% and kerosene increased by 7.44%, said ERC Acting Director-General Pavel Oimeke at a briefing.

The Kenya shilling shed 1.44% to Ksh103.88 during the review period. Fuel prices in Kenya are strongly affected by shifts in the strength of the dollar against the country’s currency.

The Commission came up with kits for detecting kerosene to flag out adulteration in diesel and petrol, heightened crackdowns in the adulteration dens and the recent ban on night transport.

The cartels are now said to be increasingly diversifying their activities to large companies using diesel-powered machines. Edward Kinyua, the ERC’s Acting Director for Petroleum said in a past statement that the number of petrol stations caught with adulterated fuel had fallen and the regulator was shifting its focus to factories.

Brexit fears reduce demand for Kenyan flowers

Demand for Kenyan-cut flowers in the European Union market rose by a dismal 5% ahead of Valentine’s Day today, flower have producers said

The slow growth has been attributed to the move by Britain to withdraw from the EU through a referendum vote in June 2016, a move which has weakened the sterling pound

The flower sector is also under threat from Kenya’s reluctance to sign a deal known as the Economic Partnership Agreement

George Onyango, the human resource manager at Van Den Berg flower farm, said the demand for roses has shot up by 20% compared to December last year. Demand for Kenya’s flowers in the US alone had shot up by 50% on Valentine’s Day in 2016 compared with 2015.

Onyango said that the sector had a bright future despite a myriad of challenges facing the producers.

He noted that Kenya’s failure to sign the Economic Partnership Agreement was a major threat to the lucrative sector.

Onyango warned that failure to sign the agreement in time will see the country’s floriculture product slapped with a new tax making them less competitive in the market.

The sentiments were echoed by Jane Ngige, CEO of the Kenya Flower Council, the lobby for large-scale producers, who said they are keenly following the issue of the agreement.

Ngige admitted that there was minimal change in demand this Valentine’s compared to last year but was quick to note that the sector was doing well.

In 2015, Kenyan roses accounted for 60% of rose imports at Heathrow Airport, with the remainder from Colombia, India, Tanzania, and Ecuador.

GCNK partners with NSE to highlight importance of gender equality in business and sustainable development

Global Compact Network Kenya (GCNK), in partnership with the Nairobi Securities Exchange, is seeking to raise awareness on the importance of gender equality to business and sustainable development

The drive seeks to ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decisionmaking in political, economic and public life

GCNK will join other networks around the world to celebrate the International Women’s day on March 8, 2017.

The United Nations-backed body’s move is part of a drive to push for the implementation of the fifth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG5) that calls for gender equality.

In celebration of International Women’s Day (8 March, 2017), over 40 stock exchanges around the world will join the UN Global Compact, Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative, UN Women, the International Finance Corporation, World Federation of Exchanges, and Women in ETFs in raising awareness about the importance of gender equality to both business and sustainable development. The aim is to have exchanges across the globe ring their market opening or closing bell to draw attention to the critical role business and markets can and must play in closing the gender inequality gap.

SDG5 seeks to end all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere as well as eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private spheres.

It seeks to recognize and value unpaid care and domestic work through the provision of public services, infrastructure and social protection policies and the promotion of shared responsibility within the household and the family as nationally appropriate.