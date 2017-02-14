BREAKING NEWS: Voter registration exercise extended by two days

Mass voter registration extended by two more days following High Court order

Month-long exercise was set to conclude today

Kenyans have two more days to register as voters after the High Court ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to extend the exercise to February 16.

The order comes after a successful application by activist Okiya Omtatah who filed a constitutional petition challenging the constitutionality of several sections of the Elections Laws (Amendment) Act hurriedly passed by Jubilee MPs last year.

The controversial changes to the Act allow IEBC to come up with a manual system of transmitting results and voter identification, provisions opposed by CORD on grounds that the ruling coalition was setting the stage for rigging the polls.

The Opposition MPs termed the changes as “part of Jubilee’s scheme to allow dead voters to vote, as well as ballot stuffing in 2017.”

And in typical Kenyan fashion, long queues were witnessed in voter registration stations across the country as they rushed to beat the deadline which was set to expire today.

Kenyans seeking transfer-at the IEBC Starehe constituency office today

IEBC had yesterday ruled out any possibility of extending the month-long registration forcing many who had hoped there would be more time to troop at the registration booths.

The exercise will now continue until the case is heard inter-partes.