Gaming company Betway to kit Mathare United in 2017 KPL season

Leading online and mobile sports betting operator, Betway Kenya has donated training kits to Kenyan Premier League team Mathare United F.C today Tuesday, 14 February 2017 as part of the company’s pledge to position the club for future success. This donation is another step in the partnership between Betway and Mathare United F.C that was signed last year. As the club’s official betting partner, Betway is committed to contributing to both the club and the development of football across the country.

The provision of the training equipment took place at an event hosted at the Goan Institute fields. The equipment included a vast array of sporting goods including training bibs, cooler boxes, soccer balls, illuminated field markers and mineral water supplies, and will go a long way in helping the club get the most out of its players.

“At Betway, we recognise the potential of the talented and rising players in this club and we have taken it upon ourselves to make an impact in their lives by giving them support and setting them up to achieve their dreams of becoming professional footballers,”

Betway Country Manager Wanja Gikonyo said while making the presentation.

In 2016, Betway launched a grassroots initiative, The Betway Talent Search, which sought to find, nurture and promote talented footballers across the country. “We will continue to invest in sports and other initiatives that empower talented people in.

“We will continue to invest in sports and other initiatives that empower talented people in sport with the aim of developing talent hubs for our national teams and clubs across the country”,

Gikonyo added.

Betway partnered with the KPL side late in 2016 as an official betting partner and is set to continue with the arrangement heading into the 2017 season that is expected to kick off later this month.

Also present at the ceremony was renowned Kenyan footballer and Betway Brand Ambassador Dennis Oliech, who offered some best-practice guidelines to the players on how to hone their skills and become professional footballers.