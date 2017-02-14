Ask Dr X : My family hates my girlfriend and I don’t know why

Dear Dr X,

I have wonderful girlfriend who I’m thinking about marrying somewhere down the line, the problem is my family doesn’t seem to get along with her one bit. They just don’t like her and I have no idea why. I thought it was a tribal thing but after talking to my parents about it, that doesn’t seem to be the issue. They just do not like the girl I’m seeing and keep calling her ‘untrustworthy.’ They keep saying it’s her character but I don’t see anything wrong with the way she behaves. She’s great, is responsible and treats my daughter like her own child. I don’t know if I’m just blind to something or if my family is just being difficult.

-Brian

Dear Brian,

It happens, families are like that sometimes. Tread carefully my friend if everyone in your family has thin inexplicable dislike for your girlfriend then watch out. Yes, they might be wrong but they might also be on to something. You are blinded because you are in the relationship so you might be too close to actually see anything wrong. But if she’s given you no reason to doubt her intentions then there’s no need to make any rash decisions and destroy a perfectly great relationship. Just keep your eyes peeled and realise that no matter how you see her, your family might never feel the same way as you do.

-Dr X