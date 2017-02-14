4 Facts you need to know regarding licensing of clearing and forwarding agents

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) attention has denied allegations to the effect that Customs and Border Control Department is hampering the operations of certain players in the clearing and forwarding business, through the ongoing process to evaluate license renewal applications.
The correct position regarding the licensing of clearing and forwarding agents is that:
- Customs & Border Control department is mandated under the East African Community Customs Management Act to license persons to provide clearing & forwarding services. The present practice involves the annual renewal of licenses after appropriate due diligence to confirm the suitability of applicants.
- Customs & Border Control department has with effect from January 2017, enhanced due diligence processes in assessing the suitability of applicants with a view to assuring their conformity with procedural, legal and constitutional requirements. Of crucial importance is the question of conformity with tax requirements for individuals seeking to be licensed or for corporate entities they may be associated with.
- Given the criticality of clearing & forwarding services in safeguarding national security and public revenue, it is imperative that persons entrusted with this role, exhibit the highest standards of ethical and business conduct. The ongoing initiative to evaluate applicant suitability is meant to achieve this objective prior to the renewal of licenses.
- KRA wishes to confirm that the process being implemented is being undertaken with objectivity and due regard to fairness. We note that over 90% of current license holders have submitted the information required to facilitate the evaluation process. We request the few remaining to comply in order to avoid potential complications.
