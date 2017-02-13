Uhuru ratings drop in latest Ipsos survey

More Jubilee supporters (24%) believe corruption is a major problem as compared to opposition supporters (20%).

81% of Kenyans believe that the President is responsible for the country moving in the right direction with Governors coming to a distance second with 5%.

47% of Kenyans believe the creation of jobs is key to dealing with local poverty, followed by improved education (8%) and improved leadership (7%).

Compared to 5 years ago, 44% say their economic conditions have worsened, 35% say they have improved while 19% say it is the same.

While 54% of Kenyans said the high cost of living was a major problem in June 2013, this has reduced to 22% as per latest poll.

The Jubilee administration scores a 57% confidence rate in the poll as compared to opposition’s 52%.

66% percent of Kenyans have confidence in President Uhuru Kenyatta compared to 51% per cent of Kenyans who have faith in opposition Chief Raila Odinga, a new survey has shown.

The research by pollster Ipsos Synovate, however, indicates that President Uhuru Kenyatta performance approval ratings have dropped from 63% to 57% over the last three months.

The research by Ipsos Synovate released today also indicates that the number of Kenyans who believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction has dropped from 60% to 55%.

Almost twice as many Kenyans think the country is heading in the wrong others believe Kenya is headed in the right direction, but with a marked contrast between Jubilee and Opposition supporters about this.

According to Ipsos lead researcher Tom wolf, the gap between those who consider the country’s direction is headed the wrong direction compared those who believe the country is on the right track has decreased by about half for the last four years.

The study detailed that while nearly all those who think Kenya is moving in “the right direction” also approve of the President’s recent performance, only just over one-third of those who believe the country is moving in “the wrong direction” do so.

“While only about half of those who approve of the President’s performance over the last three months also believe the country is heading in “the right direction”, more than three-quarters of those who disapprove of it think the country is headed in “the wrong direction’, the report states.

Those who approve of President Uhuru Kenyatta performance most often cite infrastructure development as the main reason that they do so, while those who disapprove most often mention corruption.

Whereas by far, the review suggests that the President gets both more credit and blame by those who think Kenya is moving in either the right or wrong direction.

“The proportion holding the former view give him rather more credit than those do holding the latter view in terms of blaming him for this,” it says.

On the other hand, Confidence levels for all the main Opposition leaders are considerably lower, but among them it is highest for Raila Odinga, being about twice the level that it is for his nearest CORD/NASA colleague, Kalonzo Musyoka.

According to the pollster, While a slight majority approve of the President’s performance over the last three months, more than three times as many Jubilee supporters give such approval as do Opposition supporters (even if one-quarter of the latter do so).

The survey involves Kenyans aged 18 years and above, of whom 2,057 living in urban and rural areas, spread across 41 counties were interviewed.

The research involved Face-to-Face interviews at the household level and the respondents were engaged in three language options: English, Swahili and Somali.

The margin-of-error attributed to sampling and other random effects for the entire sample is +/- 2.15 with a 95% confidence level.

However, it varies and is higher for all sub-sections of the sample that are reported (i.e., by region, self-identified political alignment, etc.).

Fieldwork was conducted during 9th -26th January 2017.

Data was collected through face-to-face interviews using hand-held devices (smartphones).

