BREAKING NEWS: Runda Residents arrest NYS youths registering voters using IEBC BVR kits at PCEA Beula Church in Runda Estate

Residents of Runda today February 13th, 2017 arrested National Youth Services (NYS) staff illegally registering voters using the independent Electoral and boundaries commission BVR kits.

The shocking revelations that took place at Runda’s PCEA Beulah church took the residents by surprise coming just a day after another group was nabbed in Eastleigh doing a similar exercise.

Police acting on a tip from the public, three men were arrested in suspected BVR kits theft in Eastleigh Eleventh Street.

And today’s event was not different either, reports indicate a cleric suspecting ongoing activities at the church compound, quickly notified the neighbourhood who in turn notified the police of the illegal transactions.

In a statement to newsrooms, IEBC has acknowledged of having received information of the alleged registration of voters by the national youth service.

The commission stated that it had confirmed that the kits being used by the alleged NYS personnel belong to the Ministry of Devolution and Planning.

“The Commission has received information of alleged registration of voters using NYS personnel and BVR kits. We have our officers on the ground at the Gigiri Police Station who are following up on the matter. We are also informed that local politicians are also at the police station,” said a statement by Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Media and Communications Manager Andrew limo.

The commission said Ministry had been confirmed that it has been carrying out NYS Cohort Biometric Registration but not registration of voters.

“We believe that the NYS biometric cohort registration was ill-timed especially when the Commission is undertaking voter registration campaign. Even as the investigations continue, the Commission has requested the Ministry of Devolution and Planning to suspend the NYS Cohort Biometric Registration until the process of preparing the register of voters has been completed,” Limo clarified.