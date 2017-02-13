‘Ndegz to serve ‘Dessert’ on Valentines day

Ndegz is a singer and music producer

His music is a blend of RnB, hip-hop, Afro-fusion and pop

Ndegz has been in the music industry for close to 10 years now. His latest single is dubbed ‘Dessert’

Red Republik’s multi talented artiste Ndegz is set to wear a new hat. Just a week after the release of his delectable new single and video “Dessert”, Ndegz has another treat for his fans this Valentine’s Day. As part of the promotions for his latest single, Ndegz teams up with world-renowned ice cream giant Cold Stone Creamery, to treat his fans to a little “Dessert” come Tuesday 14th February Valentine’s Day, 2017.

The campaign dubbed “Come Get A Little Dessert” is pulled directly from the lyrics of the song. Ndegz will also be giving customers and fans a chance to win an array of goodies and ice cream simply for sharing the “Dessert” music video with the hashtag #ComeGetALittleDessert across their social media pages and tagging both Ndegz and Cold Stone Creamery.



Ndegz will take on the role as Chief Chef behind the granite cold stone at Mama-Ngina Street from 2 pm to 6 pm. He will be serving up dessert to all. Not just your ordinary ice-cream parlour, Cold Stone is well known for serving its customers with a touch of entertainment, so expect to see Ndegz doing his part of entertaining all those who place an order during his shift.

“I’ll be singing, dancing and juggling scoops of ice-cream, watch this space,”

Ndegz asserts.

Not forgetting about his adoring female fan base, Ndegz adds