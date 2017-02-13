‘Ndegz to serve ‘Dessert’ on Valentines day

- Ndegz is a singer and music producer
- His music is a blend of RnB, hip-hop, Afro-fusion and pop
- Ndegz has been in the music industry for close to 10 years now. His latest single is dubbed ‘Dessert’
Red Republik’s multi talented artiste Ndegz is set to wear a new hat. Just a week after the release of his delectable new single and video “Dessert”, Ndegz has another treat for his fans this Valentine’s Day. As part of the promotions for his latest single, Ndegz teams up with world-renowned ice cream giant Cold Stone Creamery, to treat his fans to a little “Dessert” come Tuesday 14th February Valentine’s Day, 2017.
The campaign dubbed “Come Get A Little Dessert” is pulled directly from the lyrics of the song. Ndegz will also be giving customers and fans a chance to win an array of goodies and ice cream simply for sharing the “Dessert” music video with the hashtag #ComeGetALittleDessert across their social media pages and tagging both Ndegz and Cold Stone Creamery.
Ndegz will take on the role as Chief Chef behind the granite cold stone at Mama-Ngina Street from 2 pm to 6 pm. He will be serving up dessert to all. Not just your ordinary ice-cream parlour, Cold Stone is well known for serving its customers with a touch of entertainment, so expect to see Ndegz doing his part of entertaining all those who place an order during his shift.
READ ALSO: Diamond Platnumz’s ‘Marry You’ lands #1 spot on iTunes
“I’ll be singing, dancing and juggling scoops of ice-cream, watch this space,”
Ndegz asserts.
Not forgetting about his adoring female fan base, Ndegz adds
“I’ll always have a little something special for the ladies”
You might also like
4 documentaries about Africa you need to watch
1. Invisible Children This 2006 documentary can be considered a lead up to Kony 2012. But seeing as the aforementioned has had such a chequered history with the internet, reducing
Celeb Chat with Pascal Tokodi- “I also won Best Actor three years in a row, but I don’t want to brag “
Pascal Tokodi is a man with many titles including his tongue twister of a name, Pascalino Lpesinoi Lenguro Tokodi. He had a chat with XACCESS and behind the mystery lies
Blankets & Wine PRESENTS KOOL & THE GANG
Two-time Grammy Award winners, Kool & the Gang will be performing live in Nairobi on Sunday, November 13th, 2016 at KICC. They’ve sold over 70 million albums worldwide, have earned
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!