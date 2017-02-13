Looming student unrest over lectures’ pro-long strike

University students’ leaders have given a seven-day ultimatum to the government to resolve the lecturers strike or face a countrywide student unrest.

Led by the Kenya Universities Students Association chairperson Babu Owino the told president Uhuru Kenyatta to stop his voter mobilisation campaigns and address the lecturer’s conflict.

“Various sectors of the economy are paralysed yet the President busy is just mobilising people to register as voters. Look, the doctors’ strike… he has done nothing, nurses strike…nothing and now lecturers’ strike. He is just quiet,” said an irate Owino.

If the government is unable to address the crisis, Owino all public universities closed as it continues to be a burden to students who are not being offered services.

He laments that President Uhuru Kenyatta government has its priorities upside-down

“Students are spending money to come to Nairobi, paying fare and rent yet they are not achieving what they came for. They should be sent home and refunded,” he advised.

Owino, who is also SONU chair has appealed for Education CS Fred Matiang’i intervention.

“Matiang’i said he is a performer. He should perform now in negotiations between lecturers and the government, not just in secondary schools affairs,” said Owino.

UASU strike enters its fourth week today, the Friday meeting between three university unions and the Inter Public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) failed for the second day running.

A statement to newsrooms yesterday, UASU Secretary General Dr. Constantine Wasonga told UASU members to attend Union meetings at campuses all over the country and firmly resolve to continue the strike until the 2013-2017 CBA is negotiated, signed, registered and implemented.

“I mandate all Chapter Secretaries to convey a fresh the members resolve to all University Councils and VCs. Advise all VCs that during the pendency of a strike, union members follow only the directions of the Union and not of University Senates,” he advised.

Wasonga said UASU will today attend a negotiation meeting with IPUCCF at 2 pm; during which UASU will formally reject the KSh 10 billion counter-offer to all varsity staff which translates into a paltry 3% compounded increment on basic salary and 1.6% increment on house allowance.

He said UASU is ready to negotiate a dignified offer to the Dons based on a structured salary pay scale.

“We ask IPUCCF and Government to honour their commitments; protect the higher education sector from imminent collapse; and empathise with the plight of University students,” he noted.

Lecturers are pushing for the full implementation of the 2013-2017 CBA. The dons have expressed concern that the Sh10 billion will not be enough for their needs once shared.

