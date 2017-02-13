Kidero: Uhuru shielding corrupt cartels at city hall

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has hit back as President UhuruKenyatta a­fter the latter called for his rejection by voters for failing the city.

The head of state was on a voter mobilisation campaign in Nairobi last week urged city residents to vote out the governor claiming he has failed to deliver.

But Dr Kidero has since turned the gun on the president accusing him of protecting graft ­ cartels at City Hall.

In an interview with Citizen TV Sunday live programme, Kidero defended his track record condemning the President for propagating divisive and tribal politics in the capital.

“The president should say the truth not playing politics with Nairobians. I know and he knows the cartels we have had city hall have been in existence since the times of President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta his father. To date they still exist,” he said.

“But if the president does not want me (Kidero) to dismantle them. Then the president should be brave enough and tell Kenyans that he does not want them kicked out of city hall, he is protecting them,” he added.

Kidero told President Uhuru Kenyatta to be to be the statesman and stop playing conflict-ridden politics in the cosmopolitan city.

In his tour of Nairobi, the president told residents of Wakulima Market, Muthurwa, Kayole, Mwiki and Githurai, Kidero had failed Nairobi residents and it was time for Jubilee to take control of the city management since it had many qualified leaders to replace him.

“You know yourselves the governor you elected in Nairobi, what has he done for you in the last four years?” Uhuru said.

“You have tried the ODM government and it has done nothing, despite having so much allocation every year, it is time you vote for Jubilee to head the Nairobi county government so that you can see and feel real change,” the president posed.

Former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, MP Johnson Sakaja (Nominated), Dennis Waweru (Dagoretti South) and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru are all seeking to unseat Kidero as does lawyer Miguna Miguna and businesswoman Esther Passaris.

But the incumbent governor has trashed the president claims saying Nairobi has had massive achievements in the health sector, security and has created a business friendly environment during his tenure at city hall.

However, Kidero has appealed to President Kenyatta to pay the county government over 69 billion accrued in arrears by the national government.

“What is he waiting for, to pay us? He is waiting for Jubilee Party Governor to be elected for him to pay the county government,” Kidero asked.

He said the non-payment affected the county’s effective delivery of services.

Despite the setbacks, Kidero exuded confident of being re-elected back to office.

“I will be back on the account of the many firsts we have scored for the county,” he noted.

