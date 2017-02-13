IEBC: We don’t have time for party nominations

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has ruled out the possibility of overseeing political party primaries.

(IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has told political parties that his commission will not accept any proposals by any political party to conduct their party primaries.

Chebukati said the new commission inaugurated barely the month ago is already overstretched and cannot afford to waste in anytime as it will compromise the preparation of the August 8th General elections.

Addressing Members of the National Assembly during Seventh Parliamentary Leadership Summit in Mombasa, the chairman pleaded with political parties to put in place the right internal mechanism that will ensure their nominations are carried in a free, fair and transparent manner.

“Timelines given for preparations for the August 8 general election does not allow any delays. The new commission has a plentiful of activities to carry out before August polls. Remember we are behind schedule,” he said.

Former Electoral Commissioner (ECK) Jack Tumwa in an interview with X news, last year had cautioned IEBC not to accept the offers fronted by a section of the political parties to enlist their services to handle party nominations, as the integrity and impartiality of the electoral body will be at stake.

Jubilee Party had been in the forefront to enlist the services of the electoral body. It had held that it will be prudent for the polls team to handle its party primaries to avert any fallout rising from disgruntled members.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale held the view that the prominent political parties such as ODM, Jubilee, Wiper and Ford Kenya have no capacity to hold fair, free and transparent party nominations.

Duale had indicated that the Jubilee Party members had reached consensus to have their primaries done by polls team.

However, the opposition coalition contradicted Jubilee position saying that each party to should fund their nominations exercises but cautioned that if IEBC is given green light to do so it will be a heavy burden to the taxpayer.

With Jubilee Party’s (JP) primaries looming large, a growing number of politicians in its strongholds are jumping ship and joining other political parties where they feel the nominations will be fair.

In Deputy President William Ruto political backyard, Kanu and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) have been the greatest beneficiaries of this fallout within Jubilee and have attracted a number of aspirants from South Rift, among them prominent MPs.

In central Kenya, various aspirants have ditched Jubilee party for small parties for fear of been rigging out during the nominations.

Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti’s defected from Jubilee Party (JP) to Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) as did former Presidential Education adviser Dr Kilemi Mwiria.

Kivuti decamped to MCC together with Embu Deputy Governor Dorothy Nditi, Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua, 10 MCAs and tens of hopefuls.

