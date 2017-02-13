Diamond Platnumz’s ‘Marry You’ lands at #1 spot on iTunes

Diamond Platnumz is arguably Africa’s best artiste at the moment and a global brand

‘Marry You’ is his latest single featuring American RnB star Ne-Yo

The single was recorded in Kenya, music video shot in Johannesburg South Africa and Los Angeles the USA

Diamond has secured a record and publishing deal with Universal Music Group.

Wasafi records CEO Diamond Platnumz’s “Marry You” featuring American RnB superstar NeYo has hit the top spot on iTunes in Kenya. The less than a month old music video is a monumental release for East Africa, and Kenya in particular as the song was recorded in Nairobi, Kenya (2015). Further, ‘Marry you’ is his first major label release since becoming the first East African artiste to sign to Universal Music Group – the world’s leading entertainment company. The announcement was made by Africa Creative Agency (ACA).

‘We believe that artists from the continent are global brands. Diamond Platnumz is an example of this vision,’

states Colin Gayle Co-Founder ACA.

Diamond and NE-YO have kept close contact since their first meet up in Kenya. Through “Marry You”, the label mates flaunt a successful show for their camaraderie. The video shot in Los Angeles and Johannesburg has already surpassed 2 Million YouTube views in just 2 weeks and is also trending #1 in Kenya.

On top of that, Africa Creative Agency in partnership with SK Entertainment recently secured a record and publishing deal for Diamond with Universal Music Group.

“We’re very excited about signing Diamond. He’s a star. He is talented and full of energy and creatively he’s on par with any international artist I’ve worked with. He’s focused and determined to succeed. He’s passionate about his country – his people – his language and his culture and I love that. He is a first class performer on stage, his new material is authentic, fresh and African, yet it will touch people across the globe. Artists like him are the reason we do what we do,”

Sipho Dlamini, Managing Director South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Universal Music states.

Watch ‘marry you’: