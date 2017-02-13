Business highlights – ERC threatens to shut down 500 petrol stations over safety and quality standards

ERC threatens to shut down 500 petrol stations over safety and quality standards

More than 500 petrol stations across the country are facing closure after they were found in breach of safety and quality standards

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), which licenses petrol stations, said the majority of the stations in violation of the standards were built before the law creating the market regulator was enacted in 2008

Petroleum Institute of East Africa (PIEA), Chairperson, Wanjiku Manyara said its members had put in place internal mechanisms to ensure compliance with the set standards

The ERC says the petrol stations have failed to meet the prescribed construction specifications and have irregularly incorporated additional businesses such as eateries, car wash sheds and offices in contravention of the regulator’s terms.

Edward Kinyua, Acting Director of Petroleum at the ERC, said that out of the 1,731 licensed petrol stations, more than 30 per cent that failed to meet the standards would face action from the regulator.

Manyara said PIEA, the industry lobby group, promotes the principle of self-regulation by fostering high standards and practices in the oil industry in collaboration with stakeholders, government and regulatory agencies.

PIEA participated in the crafting of the subject standards and is the main channel through which legal and regulatory information is disseminated to members.

US energy firm sues Kenya government for Ksh62 billion in botched geothermal power project

WalAm Energy Inc, a US-based energy firm, is suing the Kenya government for Ksh61.8 billion (US$600 million) as compensation for a botched geothermal project

The firm wants WanlAM wants Kenya to pay it for terminating its 30-year exclusive prospecting licence in 2012

Kenya terminated the licence arguing that WalAm had failed to honour terms of the contract as regards construction of power plants

WanlAM wants the World Bank arbitration body, International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), to compel Kenya to pay it for terminating its licence, which it says was done in breach of a contract between it and the government.

Attorney-General Githu Muigai has challenged the suit, raising questions on WalAm’s country of origin.

Prof Muigai says the contract Kenya signed with WalAm indicated that it was registered in Canada, yet the firm has now presented itself as US-listed.

The AG argued before the ICSID in London on Monday, February 13,2017 that the firm has no authority to sue over the botched geothermal entity, hence the suit should be dismissed.

He said WalAm had represented itself as a Canadian company for purposes of being granted the licence.

He added that Canada had not endorsed the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of other States, an agreement that gives the ICSID authority to entertain such disputes, at the time Kenya revoked WalAm’s licence.

Ignorant farmers causing 10% decline in crop production each year as uptake of high breed seeds remains low

Low adoption of hybrid seeds is hampering food production with yields declining every year by at least 10 per cent, a study by the Tegemeo Institute of Agricultural Policy has shown

Farmers have developed sentimental attachments to local open pollinated seed varieties, which they obtain from the previous crop

The effect of low productivity in the country is that Kenya has been forced to import maize every year from neighbouring countries to meet the needs of consumers

In the last 10 years, more than 200 hybrid seed varieties have been developed, but farmers still have no access to them due to financial constraints.

The Tegemeo Institute analysis states that that for every one acre of maize that is planted by small scale farmers, only 0.72 per cent of the seeds used are hybrid.

Tegemeo noted that despite the acreage under maize going up yearly, this has not helped in increasing production in Kenya.

The result of not using hybrid seeds is that yields drop by at least 10 per cent even though the total acreage of land under maize in the country is increasing, said Timothy Njagi, a research fellow at Tegemeo.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe said maize production in Kenya has been hampered by low inputs use and poor agronomic practices.

He noted that Kenyan farmers depend on both formal and informal seed systems, with the later accounting for over 80% of total seed used in the country, adding that increasing productivity of small and medium scale farmers requires a well-functioning seed system.

Kenya seed requirement for maize alone is about 35,000 metric tonnes per annum, which the local production companies are able to meet.

Currently, Tanzania has restricted export of maize while Uganda did not register a good crop in the last season, with the little that is available finding its way to South Sudan where it fetches a good price, leaving Kenya at crossroads on how fill the gap.