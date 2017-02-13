‘Around Nairobi in One Night’ could very soon be coming to a theatre near you

February 13, 2017 71 Views
  • ‘Around Nairobi in One Night’ recently went viral
  • The story was written by Charles Chanchori former student at Kenyatta University
  • Filmmaker David Gitonga might soon make it into a movie

The viral story recounting the harrowing ordeal an unsuspecting Uber driver went through in the span of one night at the hands of a depressed KDF soldier– written by Charles Chanchori– might get the big screen treatment.

Insanely well-written, thought provoking and engrossing ‘Around Nairobi in One Night’ reportedly caught the attention of filmmaker Gitonga Tosh. The director of hit movie Nairobi Half Life allegedly expressed enthusiasm about the story and working it into the real deal.

But this being Facebook, let’s take everything with a grain of salt, shall we?

Read full story HERE.

 

