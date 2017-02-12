No BVR kits found during police raid in Eastleigh, says IEBC.

Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed allegations that BVR kits were nabbed in Eastleigh yesterday during police raid.

Three men were arrested yesterday night in suspected BVR kits theft in Eastleigh.

IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba says his commission the commission can account for all BVR kits in the country.

“No BVR kits were found at the scene. We can account for all BVR kits apart from those stolen in Arabia, Mandera,” Chiloba told journalists at Pangani police station on Sunday.

Chiloba clarified during the raid voter transfer forms-33 duly filled, 82 IDs were swiped.

A notebook with 500 names, a printer and one acknowledgement slip was also nabbed, according to Chiloba.

“The documents show someone was trying to transfer voters to Mandera North,” he said.

He said the three suspects were arrested and were being questioned by police and could be arraigned in court.

“Investigations are ongoing and we hope the suspects will be arraigned in court tomorrow,” he noted.

On Thursday last week, Al-Shabaab militants stole allegedly stole BVR kits when they attacked Arabia police camp in Mandera East.

The electoral commission through their Twitter account said: “We fear three BVR kits may have been lost in the Mandera attack. But we expect no loss on registration data because of back-up procedures”

“If confirmed that the kits are lost, rest assured that voter data on them is encrypted and cannot be abused.” IEBC assured.

However, yesterday IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati contradicted the commission position and told MPs during the 7th Parliamentary Leadership Summit in Mombasa on Saturday that IEBC did not know if al Shabaab stole three BVR kits in Mandera, as stated by the government or other people.

“What we know is that the kits were stolen from the area where they were stored. But the data in the kits had already been removed so there is no damage there,” he said.

But Chiloba who is also the commission secretary has told the public to be wary of the politicians’ tactics to hoodwink the electorates.

“We call upon the public to be vigilant. Politicians are using all means to get numbers,” he reckoned.

On the ongoing mass voter registration, Chiloba said IEBC will not extend period for the registration exercise.

“Kenyans have only 3 days to be enlisted as voters. We urge them to go and register,” he added.

Politicians across the political divide have called for extension of mass voter registration as Tuesday deadline looms.

United democratic Movement (UDM) Presidential candidate Philip Murgor yesterday asked the IEBC to extend the window period for the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.

Murgor says the low number of newly registered voters necessitates for the time frame to be further extended to give Kenyans more humble time to exercise the constitutional right to be voters.

He wants the national registration bureau to speed up the release of new national identification cards and reduce the time taken to issue the document after application. He says this will give more Kenyans a chance to register as new voters.

According to the commission, the timelines given for preparations for the August 8 general election did not allow any extension of the registration

“We don’t have time. We are not extending the period for registration beyond February 14. No registration of voters will occur anywhere after February 14th,” Chebukati said.

“If we continue to register after February 14, there will be limited time to do the clean-up which is slated for February 14 to May 10,” he explained.