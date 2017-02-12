BREAKING NEWS: Kwale Senator Boy Juma boy passes on at Aga Khan hospital Nairobi.

Kwale Senator Boy Juma boy passed on at Aga Khan University hospital, Nairobi.
Senator Juma Boy dead yesterday night around 1.30pm at Aga Khan Hospital.
His daughter Latifa Boy confirmed on Sunday February 12th, 2017 that his dad was unwell and has been admitted at the hospital since last week.
The senator has been representing Kwale County since the 2013 elections after trouncing Jubilee Party’s Ali Chirau Mwakwere, now Ambassador of Kenya to Tanzania.
Juma Boy represented the people of Kwale county in four constituencies – Lunga Lunga, Matuga, Kinango and Mswambweni.
He is a man who got into the Senate – after 15 years in political cold
The senator was once the youngest Member of Parliament in Kenya, when he succeeded his father, Juma Boy, as MP for Matuga in 1983.
Boy Juma Boy was the son of Juma Boy a towering trade unionist and Kwale MP.
The senator was among MPs who dominated parliamentary debates with the likes of George Anyona Moseti in the 1990s.
He retained his seat in the 1988 and 1992 elections. He also once served as the Kanu Chief Whip.
He had President Daniel Moi’s ear when he served as Kanu chief whip from 1992-1997, won three elections in a row, lost the next two, and then won again.
Every time Kwale senator Boy Juma Boy steps to the microphone in the Senate, he gets undivided attention as he delivers his message in fluent and colourful Kiswahili.
Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has mourned Juma boy describing him as a good friend
It is with profound sadness that we mourn of the demise of my brother and close friend the late Senator Boy Juma Boy. pic.twitter.com/A6bE458rY6
— Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) February 12, 2017
More to follow..
