Why Uhuru wants Kidero voted out of office

The President Kidero has nothing to show for the billions of shillings the county has received since 2013.

He told his supporters to send the governor packing and replace him with a Jubilee party candidate in the August 8 General Election.

At one point, the President who made stop-overs at Wakulima Market, Muthurwa, Kayole, Mwiki and Githurai, switched to vernacular (Kikuyu) as he urged voters to reject Dr Kidero for a Jubilee candidate.

The President called on residents to come out in large numbers and register as voters in the ongoing mass voter registration, which ends in four days’ time.

Earlier Kidero had a taken a swipe of Jubilee party candidates terming them a bunch of ‘job seekers’.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday open a warpath with Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero for allegedly taking Nairobi residents for a ride.

Mr. Kenyatta unleashed a scathing attack on Governor Evans Kidero for allegedly running down the city and mismanaging county allocations over the last four year.

The president said Kidero had failed Nairobi residents and it was time for Jubilee to take control of the city management since it had many qualified leaders to replace him.

“You know yourselves the governor you elected in Nairobi, what has he done for you in the last four years?” Uhuru said.

“You have tried the ODM government and it has done nothing, despite having so much allocation every year, it is time you vote for Jubilee to head the Nairobi county government so that you can see and feel real change,” the president posed.

The President said the governor has nothing to show for the billions of shillings the county has received during his tenure at city hall.

READ MORE: Kidero attacks his rivals, says they are job seekers

He told his supporters to send the governor packing and replace him with a Jubilee party candidate in the August 8 General Election.

At one point, the President who made stop-overs at Wakulima Market, Muthurwa, Kayole, Mwiki and Githurai, switched to vernacular (Kikuyu) as he urged voters to reject Dr Kidero for a Jubilee candidate.

Former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, MP Johnson Sakaja (Nominated), Dennis Waweru (Dagoretti South) and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru are all seeking to unseat Kidero as does lawyer Miguna Miguna and businesswoman Esther Passaris.

However, Earlier Governor had a taken a swipe of Jubilee party candidates terming them a bunch of ‘job seekers’.

READ MORE: Kidero accuses political rivals for Dandora attack on journalists

Dr Kidero said the contestants are not vying to offer services to people of Nairobi but rather to secure job opportunities and earn wages.

“The people who are candidates for Governor of Nairobi now, are simply looking for opportunities to earn money,” Kidero said during an interview on Citizen TV’s Power Breakfast show today.

But an unrelenting president charging his supporters said come August 8th the County government of Nairobi must be a Jubilee government since Kidero had failed.

Uhuru discredited Kidero’s government saying it is not business friendly and citing the governor’s penchant for harassing hawkers and demolishing kiosks.

READ MORE: Kidero: I’m ready to change my name to Kariuki if that means more votes

He said this has made life harder for young, hard-working people who depend on hawking and small businesses to eke out a living.

“We want a government that will care for the plight of young people who are working hard to build the nation and not one that chases after hawkers and demolishes kiosks every day,” said Uhuru.

“You have suffered under an ODM County government so give us a chance and you will see how things will change.” he advised.

The president accompanied by his deputy reiterated that the Jubilee Party has no favourite candidate for the Nairobi governor’s seat and that it’s the people who will nominate the flag bearer to face Kidero.

“We are not telling you to elect any particular candidate among the Jubilee aspirants, we will leave it to you to decide and as a party we will work with anyone you will nominate,” assured Uhuru.

READ MORE: Shun tribal groupings, Kidero urges Nairobians

The president on residents to come out in large numbers and register as voters in the ongoing mass voter registration, which ends in four days’ time.

The month-long mass voter registration has been marked by a low turnout and there are fears the IEBC might not attain its target of six million additional voters.