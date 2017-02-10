Uber rewards app-users in new marketing campaign to boost brand loyalty

Uber Head of Marketing, Dip Patel said, the move was to create a brand loyalty among its customers as it makes them excited

A similar campaign took place across Kampala and Dar es Salaam, the other East African cities where Uber operates

Technology firm, Uber Kenya today bought ‘nyama-choma’ lunch for its app-users in Nairobi and Mombasa as part of an edition marketing campaign to delight Uber riders.

The campaign which ran for only 2 hours (12pm – 2pm), was accessible to Uber users in specified locations within the two cities in the country where riding app Uber operates.

Read Also: Uber confident about future prospects in Kenya despite increasing competition

Uber Head of Marketing, Dip Patel said, the move was to create a brand loyalty among its customers as it makes them excited.

“At Uber, we are always looking for innovative, engaging and creative ways to create excitement and brand loyalty among our consumers, they are the reason we do what we do,’’ said Patel.

“At the touch of a button over lunchtime Uber riders today received a delicious, hot plate of ‘nyama choma’ without having to leave their offices or their homes,” he added.

Those who received lunch were Uber customers from Westlands, and the Nairobi Central Business District while Uber served customers across Mombasa County.

“Whilst we would like as many of our riders to benefit from this campaign, the free choma will be available on a first come first served basis. Only users who are within the coverage area will be able to see the UberCHOMA banner,” Patel said hours prior to lunch.

A similar campaign took place across Kampala and Dar es Salaam, the other East African cities with an Uber presence.

Acting General Manager for Uber in East Africa, Loic Amado, said” “We know that one of the things that defines us most, even in the cities, is our culture. This campaign is just one way of celebrating the vibrant East African culture and connecting with our consumers in a different and memorable way.”