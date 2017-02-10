MPs to become cabinet secretaries if we retain power, Aden Duale vows

Jubilee to amend Constitution so that CSs can be appointed from Parliament

Duale says this will give them increased power in administrative matters

Cabinet secretaries could soon be allowed to become members of parliament if President Uhuru Kenyatta retains power in the August 2017 polls.House Majority Leader Aden Duale says the ministers should have an increased role in policy execution aside from the formulation they are currently engaged in as cabinet secretaries.

Speaking during a leadership retreat in Mombasa on Friday, February 10, the Garissa Town MP said h expects the Jubilee Party MPs would use their majority number in the House to influence a constitutional amendment to effect the change.

"We will use our tyranny to amend the Constitution in a very progressive and citizen-driven manner," Duale said.

He cited other presidential regimes such as France that have adopted the system allowing CSs greater role in administration.

READ ALSO: Why I lost out on AU top job, CS Amina Mohamed speaks out

Duale also spoke of the need to have leaner representation saying the current bloated governance structure is excessive.

"We hope that the 12th Parliament will deal with bloated governance structure," he added.

As currently constituted, cabinet Secretaries may not be Members of Parliament. They are appointed by the President with the approval of the National Assembly. This makes it possible for Cabinet Secretaries to be appointed based on their expertise rather than attempts to reward loyal members of parliament as was the case in the former Constitution.