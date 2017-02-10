MPs fair in demanding for increased pay, Muturi says

MPs are pushing for a Sh3.3 billion eight-month pay for time they will not serve

Lawmakers say they are justified in seeking for improved salaries and allowances just as other public officers

Members of Parliament have today defended themselves from claims of perceived greed in their demands for better remuneration.The lawmakers said they lacked the capacity to allocate themselves salaries and allowances willfully as is perceived in public domain because that mandate falls on the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Speaking during a leadership retreat in Mombasa, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, as chair of the Parliamentary Service Commission, said MPs’ negotiations with the SRC are legitimate and as normal as other public servants such as the doctors currently on strike.

"I read with disappointment in the newspapers that our first order of business as MPs is to set salaries. We have no such capacity, " Muturi said.

Muturi clarified that negotiations with the agency tasked with setting and review the remuneration and benefits of all state officers should not be perceived as arm-twisting.

"Parliament has not set its salaries and terms of service. We respect the work of the SRC and we are enjoined to engage with them in negotiations which every other arm of government does," he added.

The Speaker said that the last time the legislators were capable of setting their salaries and allowances was during the 8th Parliament’s tenure when a tribunal was set up to look into the terms and conditions of MPs.

The MPs have come under a lot of flak in the past week after it emerged that they were pressuring Treasury to pay them eight-month salaries long after the expiry of their terms.