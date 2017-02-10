Latest news headlines- February 10 2017 Drought declared a national disaster

Government declares drought a national disaster

The Government has declared the current drought affecting 23 arid and semi-arid counties and pockets of other areas a national disaster. Speaking after being briefed on the situation on the ground by Cabinet Secretaries involved in drought management and food security at state House Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta called on all stakeholders to support the Government by upscaling drought mitigation programs.

The President also called on the local and international partners to come in and support the Government’s efforts to contain the situation which has not only affected human being and livestock but also the wild animals.

"Support from our partners would complement Governments efforts in mitigating the effects of drought," said the President.

He said the government would fast track and upscale its mitigation programmes to ensure the situation is properly contained.The President at the same time gave a stern warning to all who are involved in food distribution that the Government would take serious measures on those who would try take advantage of the situation to enrich themselves.

“I will not tolerate anybody who would try to take advantage of this situation to defraud public funds,” said President Kenyatta.

The President therefore, said all purchases of food and other requirements be done in a transparent and open manner and that all government agencies be involved to ensure Kenyans are not defrauded.

MPs summon US investor over Raila bullying allegations

The National Assembly has summoned Dominion Farms Limited chief executive officer Calvin Burgess over allegations that some ODM politicians have hatched a plan to kick him out of his multi-billion shillings rice farm in Siaya County. Burgess on Wednesday claimed that his harassment by the politicians is due to his failure to financially support cord leader Raila Odinga in the 2013 general elections.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi yesterday directed that Burgess appear in person next week before the committee of lands to shed more light over his claims of harassment by the politicians.

Burgess accused Siaya governor Cornell Rasanga, Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo and five members of Siaya County Assembly of pushing him to abandon the project.

Others mentioned by the US investor include Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga, Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda and some Siaya County ODM politicians.

Midiwo yesterday lashed out at Burgess accusing him of racism and frustrating the Sh4 billion project at Yala swamp.

The Gem legislator said the investor has not paid his workers since November last year and has been exporting rice back to his country instead of feeding the neighbouring community.

"We cannot allow an investor who exploit our people, Mr Speaker the investor is a racist and the project is no longer economically viable especially to the locals. People living around that area have become even poorer than before, " Midiwo claimed.

New authority to address Nairobi transport challenges

President Uhuru Kenyatta has created the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA) under the State Corporations Act to address challenges in the transport sector.In a statement, State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said the Authority will cover the counties of Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Murang’a.

According to Esipisu, the Authority is a consequence of various presidential interventions and directives issued since 2013 that are geared towards redefining the country’s capital as well as the wider Metropolitan Area.

"NAMATA is a bold and visionary policy intervention that, for the first time in our nation’s history, provides a comprehensive and dynamic platform for addressing the decades-old challenges in the transport sector that have bedevilled the Metropolitan Area," Esipisu said.

He stated that the body shall formulate a sustainable integrated public transport strategy that will be the basis for the orderly development of the proposed Metropolitan Area mass-transit system, which incorporates both bus rapid-transit and commuter rail.