Business highlights – Uhuru vows to reduce traffic congestion in Nairobi

Uhuru vows to reduce traffic congestion in Nairobi following signing of metropolitan master plan

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed an Executive Order creating an agency that will be in charge of developing a transport master plan

The agency, known as Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA), seeks to reduce traffic congestion in Nairobi

Kenya’s capital has been ranked as the fourth most grueling commute of 20 cities surveyed in an IBM international traffic study

NAMATA covers five counties including Nairobi City, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Murang’a in view of easing traffic jams in the City and the satellite towns. President Uhuru Kenyatta executed the Executive Order under the enabling provisions of the State Corporations Act.

State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu said in statement that the authority will formulate a sustainable integrated public transport strategy that incorporates both bus rapid-transit and commuter rail.

Its creation is consequence of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in August 2013 between the national government through the Ministry of Transport and the five county governments.

Despite rapid growth of the metropolitan area over the last three decades, little development has been focused on the various transport options. NAMATA is designed to address the gap by providing a metropolitan area with a world-class public transport system.

Its establishment is an interim measure pending the enactment of a statute that will establish a fully-fledged authority with expanded powers and a broader mandate.

According to the IBM report, Nairobi and Moscow topped the list of cities that host the world’s longest traffic jams, which can last up to an average of 2.1 hours, 40 per cent higher than the survey’s average of 1.3 hours. This, says the survey, amounts to hours of lost productivity.

Dar es Salaam property market outshines Nairobi by Ksh273 billion

Dar es Salaam’s real estate market has been ranked ahead of Nairobi and Addis Ababa in the World Bank’s latest cities report

New data shows that land fragmentation and weak property rights are the sector’s biggest impediments in Africa

Somik Lall of the World Bank has said that in many parts of Nairobi, land is not utilised to its full potential

The report, which was released yesterday, estimates the economic value of Dar’s real estate at Ksh1.2 trillion (US$12 billion) ahead of Nairobi’s Ksh927 billion (US$9 billion), representing a gap of Ksh273 billion.

Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa comes in third at $6 billion (Sh618 billion), while Kigali (Rwanda) is fourth at US$2 billion. Uganda and Burundi were not included in the study. The World Bank report, however, describes Dar, Addis and Nairobi as having low economic/replacement values compared to cities with similar income levels.

The low economic value comes from the way land is organised in small fragments, reducing the scope to scale up investment in housing and commercial complexes. Small scale urban development increases cost of construction and makes it costly to lay down supporting services and infrastructure, said Lall, adding that there is need to clarify property rights.

The report also urges Nairobi and Dar to co-ordinate land and transport development in order to create value.

Residential development is urgently lacking, say the report’s authors, adding to a growing chorus on Kenya’s housing deficit of about 200,000 units annually. Property development has more recently been seen as a safe investment bet in Kenya, making it a popular cash-generating option for investors.

This is evidenced by the numerous giant cranes on the city’s commercial districts such as Upper Hill and Westlands.

Parliament tells Treasury to list all former Pan Paper staff as state seeks to compensate workers after years of neglect

Parliament has directed the Treasury and the Ministry of Industrialisation to compile an authentic list of all former Pan Paper Mills employees within the next three months

The government plans to facilitate payments due to the workers

As 1,200 former Pan Paper employees may finally get their dues after years of neglect

The parliamentary Finance, Planning and Trade Committee wants the Treasury and Industrialisation Ministry to compute dues of all former employees of Webuye-based Pan Paper Mills with a view to clearing the payments as provided for under section 66 of the Employment Act, 2012 and other related law.

The committee made the recommendation in a report tabled on Thursday following a public petition nominated MP Patrick Wangamati presented to the National Assembly on behalf of the former workers.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in December promised that the government would allocate funds to pay former employees of Pan Paper.

The President spoke at the commissioning of the the plant following its acquisition by the Tarlochan Limited, a company owned by the Rai Group, at a cost of Ksh900 million and renamed it Rai Paper Mills. The investor is expected to inject more than Ksh10 billion into Pan Paper over and above the purchase price in a period of five years.

The Rai Group has secured title deeds for the factory, the Competition Authority of Kenya approval and assignment of lease to the buyer.

Since the collapse of Pan Paper, former employees have not been paid their dues as per section 66 of the Employment Act 2012, the committee said in the report tabled by Subukia MP Nelson Gaichuhie. The MPs said the Ministry of Industrialisation did not have proper records of all former Pan Paper staff.