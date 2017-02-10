51 percent of Kenyans still depend on their parents for their upkeep, says report

Kenyan youths are image conscious and are spending over 50% of their earnings on education and personal care items compared to other youth’s across the continent, a recent survey has revealed.

The review by a Nairobi based digital firm Geo-poll that study youth consumers’ habits in Sub-Sahara Africa (SSA) also indicated that Kenyan youths are upping their levels of education and are extremely optimistic about their future.

GeoPoll rapid survey was carried out among youth between the ages of 18 to 35 in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda.

“Youth spend over 50% of their earnings on personal care items and about 34% on their education,” the report says.

In an article appearing on Africa.com on top ten trends in Africa in 2016 and beyond, beauty is listed as the number one trend with the hair industry estimated to be worth US$6 Billion.

It detailed that Kenyan youths would save more to improve their level of education while they would spend 26 percent of their earning, with six percent set aside for entertainment and a sizeable number of them spending five percent on gambling.

“Advancing in education is one of the most important pursuits for millennials with many saying that they save up to 10% of their monthly earnings towards it. This is in comparison to buying a car, a house or travelling,” the report says.

“This is proof that young Africans are striving for financial independence, prosperity and believe in their own ability to charter their own course with a strong belief in the adage “Education is the Key”,” it adds.

According to the report, although the youth unemployment stands at around 12 percent in Sub-Sahara, young Africans with jobs are taking charge of their future by saving towards education with over 34% of their monthly spend being set aside for this.

Among the countries that were part of this survey, Ghana has the highest rate of youth saving towards education at 46%.

Many young Africans who took part in the survey (51%) of them have jobs, however, a good number still depend on their parents for their upkeep at 32%.

Close to 70 percent of Africa’s population now comprises of Millennials according to a 2011 Africa Development Bank report.

Africans aged 16-34 account for 65 percent of the continent’s consumer spending (McKinsey 2013 report).

Interestingly, the report indicated that among the Kenyan, gambling is becoming popular among male African Millennials due to their high affinity to sports and the proliferation of local sports betting platforms.

“This is still a very nascent industry since only 3% of youth consumers in the survey indicated that they spend part of their income on gambling,” the reports.

However, the study disclosed that they were knowledge gaps among African youths on areas such as effective saving plans, wise investments and financial management.

When asked, the many youths said they would like to better understand asset financing, entrepreneurship and investment opportunities available in their respective countries.

The survey also established that youth unemployment hovers at around 12% in Sub Saharan Africa, in stark contrast to a 2014 ILO report that placed this percentage at over 40%.