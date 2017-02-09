Report: Firms lost 20% of revenue to cyber-crime in 2016

Over one-third of organisations lost at least 20% of their total revenues to cyber-attacks in 2016, a new report by a multinational tech company, Cisco has revealed.

According to the 2017 Annual Cybersecurity Report (ACR), over one-third of organisations that experienced a breach in 2016 reported substantial customer, opportunity and revenue loss of more than 20%.

“The 2017 ACR revealed the potential financial impact of attacks on businesses, from enterprises to SMBs where more than 50% of organisations faced public scrutiny after a security breach,” read the report.

Read Also: New technology will expose banking sector to 10 million new cyber-attack cases in 2017, experts warn

The report, which surveyed nearly 3,000 chief security officers, further revealed that operations and finance systems were the most affected, followed by brand reputation and customer retention.

These developments come just as global tech giant IBM is investing Sh7.3 billion ($70 million) to build digital, cloud, and cognitive IT skills to help support a 21st-century workforce in Africa. The initiative, “IBM Digital – Nation Africa”, provides a cloud-based learning platform designed to provide free skills development programmes for up to 25 million African youths over five years, enabling digital competence and nurturing innovation in Africa.

This is part of IBM’s global push to build the next generation of skills needed for ‘New Collar’ careers. ‘New Collar’ is a term used by IBM to describe new kinds of careers that do not always require a four-year college degree but rather sought-after skills in cyber security.

The dire effects of cyber-crime saw 40% of organisations lose more than 20% of their customer base, 38% of that group losing more than 20% of revenue. Furthermore, 23% of breached organisations lost business opportunities.

It has emerged that in 2016, hacking became more “corporate.” Dynamic changes in the technology landscape, led by digitisation, are creating opportunities for cyber criminals.

While attackers continue to leverage time-tested techniques, they also employ new approaches that mirror the “middle management” structure of their corporate targets.

Read Also: State urged to take action as Kenya loses Sh2billion to cyber-crime

However, the report is optimistic that 90% of the organisations that experienced the breach are improving threat defence technologies and processes after attacks by separating IT and security functions, increasing security awareness training for employees, and implementing risk mitigation techniques.

According to a new report by financial services firm Deloitte dubbed ‘Technology, Media and Telecommunications Predictions 2017’ Kenya has been ranked among the worst countries in dealing with cyber-crime.

To exploit these gaps, ACR data shows criminals leading a resurgence of “classic” attack vectors, such as adware and email spam, the latter at levels not seen since 2010. Spam accounts for nearly 65% of email with 8-10% cited as malicious.