Public servants warned against using dubious means to register Kenyans
February 9, 2017 39 Views
  • Public servants urged to offer government services unconditionally
  • LSK says such use of dubious means to register Kenyans to vote in August poll is in gross violation of Constitution
  • Laywers’ lobby has challenged the Public Service Commission to rein in and investigate said tendencies

Public servants using underhand and illegal techniques to mobilise Kenyans to register as voters have been put on notice to desist from such ways.The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) says it has noted that some members of the public service are offering citizens basic government services on condition that they show proof of registration as voters.In a letter to Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Margaret Kobia on Wednesday, February 8, LSK President Isaac Okero noted that such display by the public officers amounts to gross violation of the right of every Kenyan citizen as enshrined under Article 38 of the Constitution which entitles them to make independent political choices.

The lawyers’ lobby says that the officers threatening non-registered citizens have come in the form of withholding of public services or relief food, denial of bursary and other financial services or the refusal of employment opportunities unless proof of voter registration is availed.

"Voting and the requirement to be registered is not an obligation under the laws of Kenya, "

Okero said.

LSK-President Isaac Okero

He urged the PSC to consider issuing such a warning and the people to report any incidents.

The Constitution bars public servants and state officers from engaging in politics but this appears to have been ignored ahead of the August election. This comes even as cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and senior public servants have been deployed to their counties to push for voter registration in perceived Jubilee strongholds.

The County Government of Vihiga is among counties forcing people to register as voters before seeking public services in the countryAccording to a memo circulated to public departments in the county, only patients are be exempted from the directive issued by Governor Moses Akaranga last month.

Mombasa Woman Representative Mishi Mboko has also urged fellow women to use sex as a weapon to raise the number of registered voters while bar owners in Murang’a are reportedly requiring patrons to show proof of registration before they could buy alcohol.

