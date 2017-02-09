MPs lash out at DCI boss Muhoro over delayed corruption investigations

MPs hit out at DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro for failing to fast-track corruption cases

The lawmakers want to now why investigations into youth fund have dragged for too long

Muhoro however says case is ongoing with suspects in court and money recovery of lost funds is underway

Members of the committee of implementation have expressed their displeasure over slow pace of investigations of corruption related cases by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). The Mps who on Thursday, February 9 met DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro over the status of the investigation into the youth fund said the conclusion of the matter has taken unnecessarily too long.

Nominated Mp Bishop Mutemi Mutua said the DCI has been hiding under investigations which take too long before a matter is concluded.

Mutemi said there is need for putting a time frame into conducting all investigations and conclusions made if progress is to be made on corruption related cases.

READ ALSO:Oh no! Kenya overtakes Nigeria in the most corrupt country ranking list

"When a matter takes two to three years before investigations are concluded, it’s politicized. We are frustrated that investigations are not being concluded, " Mutemi said.

Igembe North MP Joseph M’eruaki who chaired the session said the matter is serious as both the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Judiciary had expressed their frustration tackling corruption related cases during the State House summit last year.

"We are getting embarrassed as a country because we are losing resources and investigations are not being concluded," M’eruaki said.

"What angers most Kenyans is the blame game, we want to know these bottlenecks as far as investigating corruption cases is concerned and how we can help if it has something to do with legislations," he added.

Muhoro however said all the suspects mentioned in the youth fund are currently in court and the Directorate is currently tracing the finance lost.