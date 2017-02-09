Mobilise people to come out and register, Nyumba Kumi agents told

Chairman of the Nyumba Kumi initiative Joseph Kaguthi has told chairpersons of Nyumba Kumi clusters to help the IEBC in mobilising people to register as voters.

In the country there are 292, 070 Nyumba Kumi clusters recognised by the general administration according to Kaguthi.

He said the community participatory initiative can help the electoral commission ramp up registration amid fears that their six million target may not be realized by the end of the exercise in five days-time.

“We are recommending that the Chairpersons and the secretaries of the clusters we established, please take your rightful position and take the responsibilities as required,” Kaguthi told a press conference in Nairobi on Thursday.

“Members of that cluster elected you, and therefore members expect good leadership when it comes to national mobilisation functions like the on-going mass voter registration exercise,” he added.

The Chairman noted that the seriousness that the leadership of the country has given the exercise should serve as an example to the clusters heads.

Kaguthi reckoned that the cluster heads should first convene a meeting in their respective jurisdiction so that they adopt the mass voter registration as an agenda for them.

“Each member or parent should get everyone registered asa voter because the impact will be good for the country,” he noted.

However, he warned that groupings should not dwell so much on politics since it is not part of their work.

“The decision who to be elected to which position should be left to members to decide. The chairmen of clusters are only groups of interest, they are autonomous” he advised.

The Nyumba Kumi Initiative was formed in November 2013 in response to a string of terror attacks, gang violence and robberies around the country.

It is a Homeland Security system intended to create National Security Awareness amongst citizens from grassroots level.

Every cluster of households is unique on its own in terms of number of households, geographical size and composition of membership based on population density, period, culture, demography, locality etc

Kaguthi, a former provincial administrator said the Nyumbi Kumi clusters should now do the combing since majority of the members have registered as voters.

The team is also composed of Lt-Col (rtd) Francis Charles Mugambi, Ms Nuria Abdullahi, Dr Salim Ndemo, Dr Francis Sang, Ms Purity Sein Karariet, Maj Rama Ndegwa Mwangombe, Mr Nkoidila Ole Lankas, Ms Caren Wakoli, Zippy Nzisa, Ibrahim Duale, Nancy Wambui Gachoka and Immanuel Ichor Imana.

