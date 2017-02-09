Latest news headlines- February 9 2017 Court declares Kenya refugee repatriation order illegal

Court declares Kenya refugee repatriation order illegal

The High Court has today declared the move by the government to close the Dadaab camp illegal.Judge John Mativo gave several reasons for reaching that conclusion and chief among them was that it violated the principle of non-refoulment.

Non-refoulement being the practice of not forcing refugees or asylum seekers to return to a country in which they are liable to be subjected to persecution.

The only legitimate exceptions, he said, being in the case of a threat to national security or individual conviction of a refugee and only then of a crime of grave nature.

"Not a single case of arrest or conviction was presented before me,” " he said.

In both instances however, he said, it could not be applied as generally as the government had done.

An act he described as tantamount to “group persecution” and therefore a violation of the right to dignity by ascribing the status of “criminal” to the community of Somali refugees.

The refugees’ right to fair administrative action, Mativo found, was also violated by the decision to uproot their lives taken without their being allowed a say.

The government, Justice Mativo found, not only failed to adduce evidence of their criminality but also failed to present tangible proof to the court – either through expert testimony or a credible report – that the situation in Somali had normalised.

Uhuru tours Nairobi, Raila goes to Garissa in race for numbers

President Uhuru Kenyatta took his voter mobilization drive to Nairobi’s Eastlands today while his political nemesis Raila Odinga toured Garissa County as the race for voter numbers enters the homestretch.

There are only five days remaining before the mass voter registration closes with IEBC figures showing more than half of those targeted in the drive are yet to register.

The electoral body was targeting to add six million new voters in its roll but only 2.1 million had been enlisted after three weeks of registration.

Such statistics are troubling to politicians with the two leading presidential candidates crisscrossing the country to ramp up numbers before the exercise comes to a close.

An itinerary of President Kenyatta released by State House showed he was to tour various parts of Nairobi in the voter listing drive.

The Jubilee party leader was to begin his tour at Haile Selassie Avenue then proceed on to Landhies Road, Country Bus Station and Burma Market during which he was to address series of rallies.

From Burma, Mr Kenyatta was scheduled to visit Jerusalem Estate, Uhuru Estate, Umoja, Kayole, Njiru, Mwiki, Kasarani and Kahawa West before concluding his Thursday tour by going through Mathare, Kangemi and Dagoretti corner.

"We have come out to ask our people who are residents of the city of Nairobi to come out and register as voters to enable them elect leaders of their choice," President Kenyatta said during a stopover near Country Bus Station.

Why there is low voter registration in Nyanza region

Lack of National Identification cards is to blame for the failure of Nyanza region to realise its voter registration targets.

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda said the low turnout is not due to lack of interest from locals as many have been made to believe but because people in the area do not have ID cards.

"In Bondo, there are over 60,000 youths with waiting cards that have been queuing every day for the vital document but are yet to get it," Ochanda told journalists at parliament buildings.

"Our main undoing has been lack of IDs as there are many people queuing for the cards than in the registration centres, " he added.

He urged the electoral commission to consider extending the registration deadline so that those with waiting cards can get IDs and register.

"It is not their mistake not to get identity cards at the correct time, extension of the deadline will therefore be necessary," he argued.

Should IEBc fail to extend the deadline, then it should devise a way of accommodating those who have applied for IDs and are still waiting for them.