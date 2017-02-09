Kidero attacks his rivals, says they are job seekers

Kidero says people who are candidates for Governor of Nairobi now, are simply looking for opportunities to earn money.

He particularly hit out at Peter Kenneth who only a week ago declared his tenure at City Hall a failure.

The City boss said he is busy serving Nairobians and not afraid of facing any of his opponents at the August 8th polls.

He said his rivals are selfish, greedy and not ready to serve city residents.

In apparent attack to the six aspirants who have declared interest to unseat him, Dr Kidero said the contestants are not vying to offer services to people of Nairobi but rather to secure job opportunities and earn wages.

Former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, MP Johnson Sakaja (Nominated), Dennis Waweru (Dagoretti South) and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru are all seeking to unseat Kidero as does lawyer Miguna Miguna and businesswoman Esther Passaris.

“The people who are candidates for Governor of Nairobi now, are simply looking for opportunities to earn money,” Kidero said during an interview on Citizen TV’s Power Breakfast show today.

He said leadership is not about being self-centered but providing services to the community and the electorates, which according to him is contrary to what his opponents are pushing for.

“Leadership is not about control but it is service, and you can serve in any capacity,” he said.

Kidero particularly hit out at Peter Kenneth who only a week ago declared his tenure at City Hall a failure. He said the former Gatanga MP does not need to be a governor to solve problems facing Kenyans.

“I have never seen any of them come to public participation organised by the county to have their input collaborated in our plans. But suddenly, see everyone wants to be governor, they are seeking jobs to get paid,” Dr Kidero said.

While launching his bid to contest for the Nairobi governor’s seat on a Jubilee ticket, Mr Kenneth told worshippers at Jesus Winner Church in Nairobi that time had come for Nairobi residents to have a manager with a track record, “and not just any manager, as 45 per cent of Kenya’s gross domestic product is in the capital city”.

That statement has since been interpreted by the Governor as belittling of his administration.

“For Peter Kenneth, if it was in my younger days I would have said; ‘Usiniletee’, Kidero responded when asked about the remarks.

He however said that he is not afraid of facing any of his opponents at the August 8th polls.

The governor said his administration remains focused on serving Nairobi residents even as he seeks more partnerships to develop the county.

“I am busy serving Nairobi. Nairobians cannot be duped, they will choose the best to run Nairobi,” he said.

