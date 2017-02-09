Kenya retains 87th position as FIFA rankings are released

Kenya is ranked 87th globally in the latest release, same position from last month.

In Africa, Stars are ranked 20th while Africa champions Cameroon rose to 3rd.

Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda are the only teams from the East Africa region in the top 100 category.

Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi remains confident the national team is headed on the right direction despite retaining the same spot on the FIFA Rankings released on Thursday 9 February.

The stagnation has been credited mainly to the inactive month between the latest and previous release made on Thursday 12 January.

"The pleasant thing is we know where the team has come from and the projects we have ahead of us. I can confidently say we are on the right track and returns will be even better this year," Stars coach Okumbi.

Okumbi emphasised there will be high profile friendly matches as well as tough preparations ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of nations qualifiers where Kenyan are in the same group with among others Ghana.

Continentally, Kenya is placed 20th on the standings, as well as in the CECAFA region where Kenya is second to Uganda, who on their case shed 14 points, to drop by two places to 75th in the world and 17th in Africa.

In the East Africa region, Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda (100), are the only nations from the CECAFA region in the top 100 with Ethiopia (103), Burundi (138), Sudan (139), Tanzania (158) and South Sudan (169) following in that order.

In Africa the notable climbers were Cameroon, the new African champions who rose 29 places up to third in Africa and 33rd in the world while former champions Ivory Coast dropped by 13 places to land at number nine in Africa and 47 in the world.

Egypt, finalists in the recently concluded 2017 AFCON, are now the best ranked in Africa and 23rd in the world.

Globally, south American rivals Argentina and Brazil occupy the top two positions with Germany, Chile and Belgium taking the top five positions.