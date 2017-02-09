German companies to cement Africa-German business links at Nairobi investment Summit

Kenya hosting the German African Business Summit (GABS) for the first time

It is also the first time the summit is being held in Africa

The Summit attracted over 450 delegates, half of them from Germany

Summit focus is on regional economic integration, emerging business opportunities, innovation and digitisation, economic and political risks in Africa and best practices in German-African Business models.

CS Fred Matiang’i, Cabinet Secretary for Education, and Jutta Frasch, German Ambassador to Kenya, signed agreement to establish the German-East-African University of Applied Sciences in Kenya

Nairobi has today Thursday, 09th February 2017 hosted more than 450 delegates for the second German African Business Summit (GABS). More than half of the delegates present were from Germany, underlining the $3.73 trillion dollar economy’s deepening interest in the region. The German Business Association Kenya is one of the largest and most influential bilateral business associations in the country. It has more than 150 members. Last year alone, five new major companies came to Kenya, including automaker Volkswagen which reopened its assembly plant in Thika after a four-decade hiatus.

“Africa is a major priority for the German Government, also in the context of Germany’s G20 Presidency. This Summit offers a great platform for the opportunities available in sub-Saharan Africa for investing, trading, learning and connecting – both for business and for the government,”

said the new German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Brigitte Zypries, during the opening ceremony at a Nairobi hotel.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Amina Mohamed, was present at the opening ceremony. Dr Gerd Müller, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, was likewise present at the opening ceremony and lauded Africa’s potential. He noted that the GABS highlighted Germany’s commitment to shifting its cooperation with Africa from aid to trade.

“Public money has to mobilise private investment, for instance through government guarantees. Private investment has to be increased and protected against risks. We need a paradigm shift, a new dimension of cooperation,”

noted Dr Müller.

The first GABS in 2015 was held in Berlin but this year’s has taken place in Africa for the first time. The choice for Nairobi is indicative of Kenya’s growing profile as the business hub of the region.

CS Rotich and CS Mohamed met with their respective German counterparts where both governments signed agreements on the project of a joint East African-German University of Applied Sciences. They also agreed on a joint initiative to enhance technical and vocational training in Kenya.

The first day of the Nairobi Summit was marked by dialogue between German and African delegates on issues such as the economic growth drivers in Africa, regional economic integration and emerging business opportunities in the region and innovation and digitisation. Day two of the Summit tomorrow will focus on trade finance, economic and political risks in Africa and best practices in German-African Business models.