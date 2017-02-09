Business highlights – Milk prices rise as drought hits dairy sector

Kenya rejects Swedish firm’s wind power plant bid to protect taxpayers from botched investment

Kenya has rejected a Swedish firm’s bid to construct Africa’s largest wind power plant in Malindi.

Experts say the plant would see consumers pay billions of shillings annually for electricity that will not used

The move comes just as the cost of power is set to rise in March as drought threatens the country’s hydro-power capacity

Sweden-based VR Holding AB last year submitted an expression of interest to build a 600-megawatt wind project in the Indian Ocean waters bordering Malindi. Ministry officials, however, turned down the request, citing a lack of framework for renewable energy projects of that scale amid fears a plant of that size could have put pressure on electricity bills.

Experts say the plant could dim the government’s plans to deliver cheaper power through renewable energy such as solar. This has led to talks of phased implementation that brings on board between 60 megawatts and 100 megawatts at every stage, marching the expected rise in power demand.

Director of renewable energy at the ministry, Isaac Kiva said yesterday that Kenya’s renewable energy framework provides only for small and medium-sized projects under the feed-in-tariff system, which fixes electricity prices for wind and solar projects of up to a capacity of 50 megawatts.

The only project outside this limited framework is the 310-megawatt Lake Turkana Wind Power in northern Kenya which is set for completion in July at a cost of Sh70 billion. It is currently billed Africa’s largest wind plant, a position it would have ceded to the Malindi wind park had the ministry granted it the greenlight.

Experts reckon that the stronger breezes in the ocean can produce steadier power, making offshore wind farms more reliable than those built on land. Offshore wind parks have been set up in the US and Europe, with each turbine costing up to US$30 million (Ksh3 billion) to build and connect to the power grid, making the technology more expensive than on land.

Little taxi service moves to launch mobile Sacco for its 4,000 drivers

Safaricom’s taxi hailing app, Little is set to launch a mobile-based Savings and Credit Co-operative Society (Sacco) for its drivers

Nairobi has emerged as a battlefield for taxi hailing apps, where platforms like Uber, Mondo Ride, Little, Pewin, Maramoja, and Taxify have established themselves

Craft Silicon CEO, Kamal Budhabhatti on Wednesday said this would be the first virtual Sacco in the country

Little, an app created in partnership with a local financial technology company (Fintech) Craft Silicon, will cover the firm’s more than 4,000 drivers under a Sacco called Little Sacco. The Sacco will be operated entirely on mobile phone, said Mr Budhabhatti.

The telecommunications firm and Craft Silicon launched Little in July last year. Mr Budhabhatti said their drivers are a key pillar of the business, the reason they want to provide them with good working environment.

"Our commission structure is different from others. We give our drivers discounted fuel, free data bundles, free phones and all our drivers are agents of Safaricom, and we are trying to create more avenues for them to make more revenues." Craft Silicon CEO, Kamal Budhabhatti

Little Cab currently takes a 15 per cent commission off the taxi fare.

The firm charges Ksh30 per kilometre and Ksh4 per minute with no flat-base charge or price surges during peak hours or heavy traffic jams. Its drivers make an average of 2,500 rides daily.

The battle for dominance has led to numerous innovations. Little Cab runs on iOS, Android, Windows devices and USSD (for non-smartphone) users. It also accepts cash, debit and credit card and Safaricom’s M-Pesa mobile money payments. It also provides live GPS enabled maps for pickups and offers free Safaricom Wi-Fi to passengers. However, Mr Budhabhatti said as much as they want to be innovative, their competitors are making it a war of capital and not of innovation.

Milk prices rise as drought hits dairy sector

The shelf price of milk has began to rise as the ongoing drought continues to take a toll on the cost of production

Processors raised producers’ price by Ksh3 last week to cushion farmers against increased cost of feeding animals due to lack of pasture

Suppliers have since passed on the cost to consumers, who are now paying an additional Ksh5 for a 500ml packet of milk

The price of milk across all the brands has registered an increase of between Ksh3 and Ksh5 depending on the variety. A 500ml long life milk packet that has been selling at Ksh50 is now going at Ksh55 while fresh milk that used to retail at Ksh43 is now selling at Ksh48 across all the major supermarkets.

Maize, an important part of animal feeds, has also been in short supply.

The current weather has seen a drop in milk supplies of between 20 to 30 per cent and it will only be good that we increase the price to farmers to cushion their earnings, New KCC Managing Director Nixon Sigey said.

The scarcity of milk in the market is going to intensify competition for raw milk among the 25 processors in the country. Processors have been wooing farmers by offering incentives to maintain their milk intake at a time factories are faced with stiff competition from informal players like vendors, who control a huge portion of the raw milk market.