Hot Topics – Entertainment News

Ommy Dimpoz unveils ‘hot’ Chinese fiancée

Tanzanian artiste Omary Faraji Nyembo popularly known as Ommy Dimpoz has unveiled his ‘hot’ girlfriend on social media. The ‘Kajiandae’ hit maker has been on ‘submarine mode’ and has always kept his relationships a secret. The Instagram photo posted on Tuesday, February 7th complete with love emoji was however blocked and Instagram users could not comment on it. Sources close to the artiste have however confirmed that the artiste activated the ‘no comment’ setting as he did not want a debate to ensue following the posting. The photo was not captioned and the beauty’s name remains a mystery.

Madonna gets twins in Malawi

Superstar Madonna is now a mother of six. According to a Malawi court, Madonna has been granted the go-ahead to adopt two more children from the country. The two are 4 year old twins whose mother passed on after childbirth. The two girls were taken into an orphanage after their grandmother was unable to fend for them. The “Ray of Light” singer has adopted from Malawi twice before. In 2008, she adopted son David Banda with then-husband, Guy Ritchie. A year later, she went back to the country and adopted daughter Mercy James. Both children are now 11 years old. In addition to her now four adopted children, the singer also has two biological children, 20-year-old Lourdes Leon and 16-year-old Rocco Ritchie.

Obama goes ‘wild’ on vacation



Immediate former US President Barack Obama is having a time of a lifetime. Obama who was US President for eight years is now slowly learning to take it easy and enjoy life without thinking of matters of governance in the US. What better way to unwind than go kitesurfing with Virgin Atlantic billionaire and longtime friend Richard Branson. Branson, invited the Obamas to stay on Mosikto Island following the end of Obama’s second term as president.