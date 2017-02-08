New technology will expose banking sector to 10 million new cyber-attack cases in 2017, experts warn

A new report by financial services firm Deloitte dubbed ‘Technology, Media and Telecommunications Predictions 2017’ has ranked Kenya among the worst countries in dealing with cyber-crime

A new report by financial services firm Deloitte dubbed ‘Technology, Media and Telecommunications Predictions 2017’ has ranked Kenya among the worst countries in dealing with cyber-crime.

The report comes after Kenya was ranked position 69 out of 127 countries in an analysis dubbed the ‘Global Threat Index’, down from position 45 in 2015, making the country one of the most vulnerable to cyber-related attacks.

“As the pace of technological change becomes exponentially faster, it is increasingly difficult to identify the major trends that could have profound effects on enterprises and consumers,’’ read the report in part.

The study attributes the projected increase in cyber-crime to growing installation of insecure Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the online availability of malware methodologies and the availability of ever higher bandwidth speed.

New data shows that Kenya lost Sh17.4 billion to cyber-crime in 2016 alone. Experts project that the figure will skyrocket in 2017 should the state not take immediate and long-term action.

According to the report, Kenya has poorly invested in ICT infrastructure and many stakeholders and consumers are not aware of the realities behind cyber-crime, despite the fact that Kenyans are getting more familiar with the Internet each day.

Speaking during the official release of the report, Deloitte Associate Director, Erik Van Der Dussen expressed his dissatisfaction over the way lending institutions are embracing technology.

“It is so disappointing to see a majority of Kenyan companies invest less than half a million in infrastructure to picket against cyber-crimes,” he said.

The call comes at a time when banks and media companies have embarked on a massive layoff campaign claiming that they want to focus on technology to cut costs and improve customer experience.

Banks have attributed the layoffs to a new banking law, which capped interest rates at 14.5 per cent whereas media houses attribute the job cut to the fact that internet penetration in Kenya has grown at an exponential rate, forcing them to find new ways to reach their target audience.