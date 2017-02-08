Latest news headlines – February 8 2017 Oswago arrested and released over Chickengate

Main suspects of IEBC Chickengate scandal released on bond today

Laikipia OCPD lucky to be alive after near-death experience with cattle rustlers

Kenyans living and working abroad to sue electoral agency for locking them out of 2017 August polls

Oswago arrested and released over Chickengate

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive James Oswago was today arrested and arraigned in court in connection to the Chickengate scandal. He was arrested alongside Trevy Oyombra and Hamida Ali Kibwana. Mr Oyombra is accused of having masterminded the scandal.

Mr Oswago was picked from his home by Ethics and Anti-Corruption detectives. But the trio were released on a Sh1 million bond each, after being arraigned in court.

Mr Oswago and Mr Oyombra were asked to pay an alternative cash bail of Sh600,000 each while Hamida Ali Kibwana was given a cash bail of Sh1 million with an alternative bond of Sh1.5 million.

They all denied accusations that they infringed procurement laws by awarding a printing contract for 570,000 ballot papers to UK-based firm, Smith and Ouzman.

They are accused of corruption in printing contracts for materials for the last General Election in 2013, where prices were inflated by huge amounts for kick-backs.

The anti-graft body had exonerated former IEBC Chairman Issack Hassan from corruption allegations in the Chickengate scandal.

OCPD shot as herders invade Laikipia ranches

Laikipia West Police Chief Mbelengo Mohare escaped death narrowly after suspected cattle rustlers masquerading as herdsmen ambushed and shot him. The police boss was leading a team of security officers tracking down the raiders who had allegedly stolen livestock at a village near Rumuruti Town when the incident occurred.

According to Nyandarua County Police Commander Philip Opiyo, the injured officer is now stable and recuperating in hospital.

"I received information from the Regional Police Coordinator in Rift Valley that there was an attack within Rumuruti Police Division in Laikipia West. It happened that some heads of cattle were stolen and my officers were tracking the suspects when they came into contact with them and shot my officer, " Philip Opiyo

The incident took place at a time when the area has been receiving rising cases of herdsmen invading private ranches while in search of pasture and water as drought continues to bite in most parts of the country.

Diaspora caucus to sue IEBC over voting

A body representing Kenyans living abroad has threatened to take legal action against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for limiting voting in the August General Elections to just five countries outside Kenya. The Kenya Diaspora Alliance (KDA) has said it will sue the electoral agency for failing to comply with a court ruling that protected the diaspora’s right to vote for all elective positions in an election.

KDA Chairperson Shem Ochuodho said the contempt of court witnessed on IEBC’s part was enough to challenge them in court to ensure observance of the directive.

"KDA and the diaspora are contemplating heading back to court for contempt by the IEBC," he said.

READ ALSO: Kenyans in diaspora to sue IEBC if they are not allowed to vote

“No diaspora voter registration has been done with no explanation given as to why this is the case,” added the former Rangwe MP.

He further noted that they deserved a say in Kenya’s electoral discourse as Kenyans working abroad sent home a record Sh14.6 billion as of May 2016.

READ ALSO:‘Team Mafisi’ endorse raunchy ‘Haggah Macharia’ for Nairobi Women Rep