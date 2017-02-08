Kenyans in diaspora to sue IEBC if they are not allowed to vote

Kenyans in diaspora plan to sue IEBC for failing to enlist them to vote in the 2017 poll

They have called for the electoral agency to obey a court ruling which enshrines their right to vote

Kenya’s so-called 48th county say they have a say in the country’s electoral discourse

A body representing Kenyans living abroad has threatened legal action against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for limiting voting in the August General Elections to five countries outside Kenya. The Kenya Diaspora Alliance (KDA) on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 said it would sue the electoral agency for failing to comply with a court ruling that protected the diaspora’s right to vote for all elective positions in an election.

KDA Chairperson Shem Ochuodho said the contempt of court witnessed on IEBC’s part was enough to challenge them in court to ensure observance of the directive.

"KDA and the diaspora are contemplating heading back to court for contempt by the IEBC," he said.

"No diaspora voter registration has been done with no explanation given as to why this is the case," added the former Rangwe MP.

He further noted that Kenya’s 48th county deserved a say in the country’s electoral discourse as Kenyans working abroad sent home a record Sh14.6 billion as of May 2016.

A study commissioned by the diaspora group showed over 80% of Kenyans in the diaspora preferred the electronic means of voting. On Tuesday 7, February 2017, IEBC said it would conduct voting outside the country in the East African states of Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda with the addition of South Africa.

Kenyans residing in the Southern Africa region will be able to register as voters and cast their ballot in Pretoria. However they will only be able to vote for the president.

