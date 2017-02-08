Grief for low income earners as Drought Management Authority projects further hike in food prices

KMDA says the projected hike in basic food prices is as a result of reduced cereal imports from neighbouring countries as well as an ongoing drought that has rocked the country since the last quarter of 2016

Low income Kenyans are set to dig deeper into their pockets after the Kenya Drought Management Authority (KMDA) said food prices would rise higher than they already have.

KMDA says the projected hike in basic food prices is as a result of reduced cereal imports from neighbouring countries as well as an ongoing drought that has rocked the country since the last quarter of 2016.

According to latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), current food prices have gone up as high as 25%, the highest in over half a decade – and are projected to continue rising.

A hike in food prices saw January inflation rise by 0.64 standing at 6.99 up from 6.35% in December 2016.

KDMA reveals that maize flour prices in urban markets have skyrocketed by over 12% since the last quarter of 2016. For instance, the price of a two-kilogram packet of maize flour increased to Sh 120 last month from Sh115 it retailed in December 2016.

“Given the low supply, retail maize prices in these markets are expected to increase through 2017,” the Authority said in a statement.

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) recently revealed that farmers in maize producing regions are reluctant to release cereals, arguing that market prices are too low, a move that is further worsening the situation.

The state says plans are underway to import maize from Mexico to ease the current supply shortage after Uganda saw its output dwindle last year while Tanzania banned the export of the staple food, reducing the country’s grain reserves.

Fishermen from the lake region have not been spared by the ongoing drought as falling water levels have reduced their fish supplies while hyacinth, a disruptive aquatic weed, continues to occupy a larger water mass. The fishermen say these developments will double fish prices denying many Kenyans from enjoying the delicacy.

Drought has continued to rock the country even after governors pledged to contribute Sh47 million to help mitigate its effects.