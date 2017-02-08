Election Update- February 8 2017 Kitui MPs endorse senator Musila to become next Governor

- 8 Kitui County Members of Parliament have today approved area senator David Musila for governorship
- The lawmakers have cited incumbent Julius Malombe’s administration as corrupt and non-inclusive
Eight MPs from Kitui County have on Wednesday, February 8 2017 endorsed area senator David Musila to become their next Governor. The lawmakers who were led by National Assembly Minority Leader Francis Nyenze accused Governor Julius Malombe of exclusion, corruption and poor service delivery.
"During the 2013 elections, we campaigned and won the election as a team under the umbrella of Wiper party. The team spirit worked excellently enabling the party to sweep all the elective seats save for the Kitui South parliamentary seat and a few County Assembly seats. We expected the same team spirit to continue but the governor started working alone with minimal involvement of other elected leaders,"
He was accompanied by Charles Nyamai (Kitui Rural), Bernard Kitungi (Mwingi West), John Munuve (Mwingi North), Joe Mutambu (Mwingi Central), Nyiva Mwendwa (Kitui County Women Rep), Marcus Muluvi (Kitui East) and Makali Mulu (Kitui Central). Senator Musila was also present during the press conference at Parliament buildings today.
"As elected Members of Parliament from Kitui County, we declare our full support to the candidature of Senator David Musila as Kitui Governor in the year in the year 2017,"
The MPs during today’s announcement at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi.
