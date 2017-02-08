3 green foods you are overlooking

Admittedly not the most appetising of the entire food rainbow bunch but probably the best for you. So here’s what we are going to do, we are going to furnish you with a list of foods that might not have immediately come to mind the first time you think, ‘greens’ but are still full of good stuff.

1. Seaweed

The only fish that are considered ‘overweight’ are manatees and manatees are mammals anyway so fish are on to something. Seaweed is typically used to wrap sushi up so it’s not completely out of the blue finessing it into your diet. It can be eaten raw or sun-dried so there’s no need to add extra calories into your meal by cooking it, it also has a ton of Vitamin C, protein and even more calcium than the average vegetable.

2. Guava

These fruits might be in trees all around but get overlooked more often than not. Guavas help in regulating blood pressure due to the high amounts of potassium contained in them, they are also full of antioxidants which as we know help prevent and fight off cancer and have four times the amount of vitamin C contained in an orange.

3. Okra

This standard in West African cuisine is one that should have been on your list a long time ago. You can find the same benefits from the plant by using the seeds and the peels from the pod. It is high in fibre which is great for digestion, contains folic acid which in valuable for pregnant women and guess what? The mucilage can be used as a natural hair gel.