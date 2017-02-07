We will bar politicians who spew hate messages from contesting in August polls-NCIC warns

Politicians who propagate hate speech during campaigns now risk being barred from contesting in the August polls the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned.
NCIC Chief Executive Hassan Sheikh Mohamed yesterday sent a strong message to such politicians saying they will not be allowed to be on the ballot.
Mohammed said they will closely work with the Inspector General, Director of Public Prosecutions, the Judiciary and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to achieve their mission.
He urged the National Assembly to introduce constitutional amendments to grant the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission powers to lock out rogue politicians from polls.
The CEO however decried of the slow pace of how the Judiciary is handling of the high profile hate speech cases.
Upon the conclusion of the cases, Mohamed said the commission will have a strong ground to bar such politicians from participating in elections.
