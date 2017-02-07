Reprieve for KPC as Court Dismisses unlawful dismissal Case filed by Former Employees

The high court has dismissed cases lodged by three former employees of Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) seeking to be reinstated to their former positions in the company. Former Company Secretary and Acting Managing Director, Mrs. Flora Okoth; former Internal Auditor, Mr. Francis Mwendwa Titus and Chief Communication Officer Jacinta Sekoh Ochieng filed petitions against KPC on diverse dates and their cases were heard at different times by different judges.

Justice Ndolo dismissed Flora’s conservatory order prohibiting KPC from shortlisting, interviewing or recruitment of any person to the position of Company Secretary. She sought to be reinstated to the position she held prior to termination of employment without any loss of rank, salary allowances and benefits as well as the stay of the letter of termination of her employment pending the determination of the petition. Her application was dismissed in its entirety. The matter is now set for the hearing of the main suit.

Justice Mbaru dismissed Mwendwa’s stay of the letter of suspension of his employment pending the determination of the petition. The Judge also dismissed Mwendwa’s conservatory order prohibiting KPC from proceeding with shortlisting, interviewing or recruitment of any person to the position Accountant III as well as reinstatement of Mwendwa to employment and to his initial position of Internal Auditor.

Jacinta filed an interlocutory application seeking an injunction restraining KPC from filling the position that she previously held pending the hearing and determination of the suit. She sought to be reinstated to her position pending the hearing and determination of the suit but the court dismissed this application in its entirety and the matter is now set for the hearing of the main suit.