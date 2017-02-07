Latest news headlines – February 7 2017 Doctors give hope on ending work boycott

Doctors have today given the first signs of hope about ending their two-month long strike after agreeing to cede ground in favour of talks to end the stalemate.

While appearing before the senate committee on health, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Ouma Oluga said they are ready to compromise but only if the government too does the same.

"We are not hardliners. We are willing to compromise. The issues we have presented are not our issues but the issues of the Kenyan public," Oluga said.

"The rights of Kenyans to health cannot be separated by the right of doctors," he said before adding that the strike can be ended within two days if the negotiations can be done within the framework of the CBA.

The agreement to cede ground came after much discussion with the senators who begged the medic’s to agree to amendments to their contested CBA.

The doctors had initially stated that they were not willing to accept any other deal that is not within the 2013 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Dr Oluga told the senators that doctors have suffered enough in the hands of the government and are not willing to go back unless their issues are sorted.

Over 70, 000 voters risk exclusion from register

Some 78, 752 voters with shared ID numbers on the register have been given 10 days from yesterday to correct any discrepancies or risk being struck off the roll.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive Ezra Chiloba said the group is part of the 128, 926 voters who had been reported as sharing ID numbers on the register.

Of those, the commission found that 50, 174 voters had legitimate national identification numbers and are therefore accepted as part of the register.

The remaining 78, 752 have had their names published on the commission’s website and have been asked to correct their data by February 16 or be expunged from the voters’ register.

