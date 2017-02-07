Kenya women’s Cricket skippers Daisy Wairimu in stable condition after undergoing Surgery following her involvement in a road accident on Sunday

Daisy Wairimu underwent a successful surgery after her involvement in a road accident on Sunday.

Kenya Women’s Cricket Team captain, Daisy Wairimu has confirmed she is getting better after undergoing a successful surgery on Monday evening after being involved in a road accident.

Wairimu, who skippered the victorious Kenya Women’s team that won the UAE International Twenty 20 trophy in December, 2016, was travelling to Nakuru, her home town from Nairobi where she featured for her team Stray Lions against hosts Impala in a league match that they lost at Nairobi’s Impala Club.

The accident occurred on Sunday night at 10pm a few kilometers from the Gilgil weighbridge after the 10-seater Matatu she was in crashed into an oncoming vehicle when the driver tried to avoid a Trailer.

"I am getting much better and slightly better. It was such a scary thing but my family and the doctors have been on top of things. I thank God for sparing my life," Daisy Wairimu

She was taken to Valley Hospital where she underwent operation on her left leg that suffered a fracture and had to get stitches on her face, but the doctor confirmed she is in stable condition and should recover in four weeks.

In the December tournament, Wairimu guided the team to the Twenty20 tournament after beating their hosts the UAE by five runs. She was one of the players representing the seven from Nakuru.

The Kenya Women’s Cricket team will be seeking to pick a win in the upcoming African Qualifiers for the Women’s 2018 T20 Cricket World Cup and Wairimu is hoping she will be back on her feet to feature in the team.