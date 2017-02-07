Jubilee not serious in fighting drug menace at the Coast, says Orengo

Senior Counsel and Siaya Senator James Orengo has faulted the current renewed vigor by the Jubilee government to fight drug trafficking at the coast saying the move is purely political.

Orengo in a statement said Jubilee has lost political space in various parts of the country including the former Coast Province and it’s now fighting for recognition at the Coast.

“Jubilee has lost its campaigns in Western Kenya, Kajiado, Narok, and North Eastern and is now fighting for space and recognition in the Coast. They have failed miserably in the Coast as recently demonstrated by by-elections held in Kilifi County after induced defections,” Orengo said.

“The anti-drug campaign at the Coast is a fraud, otherwise why was evidence in the form of a ship and its load destroyed by the Government when a trial was going on in the High Court in Mombasa? asked the Siaya senator.

Orengo said the recent extradition of Akashas was pushed for by the United States federal agencies and not on account of Kenya’s drive to fight the scourge of drugs.