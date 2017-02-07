Election Update – February 7 2017 Thousands now risk being struck off voters’ register

Some 78, 752 voters with shared ID numbers on the register have been given 10 days from yesterday to correct any discrepancies or risk being struck off the roll.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive Ezra Chiloba said the group is part of the 128, 926 voters who had been reported as sharing ID numbers on the register.

Of those, the commission found that 50, 174 voters had legitimate national identification numbers and are therefore accepted as part of the register.

The remaining 78, 752 have had their names published on the commission’s website and have been asked to correct their data by February 16 or be expunged from the voters’ register.

"Persons whose names are listed are requested to visit the IEBC constituency offices where they were registered to verify and correct any discrepancies that may exist. Those who will not have verified and corrected their records within ten days from February 6, 2017 run the risk of having their names being expunged from the register of voters," Mr Chiloba said in a statement.

The details of the shared identification numbers can be accessed at www.iebc.or.ke or at the commission’s constituency offices across the country.

Of the 78, 725 whose names have been published, 21, 149 have names that bear the same ID numbers and same names while the rest have ID numbers that did not match with the records from the National Registration Bureau.

Nairobi County has the biggest number of those at risk of being removed from the roll of voters with 7,441 people facing exclusion. It is followed by Kisumu with 3,946 while Kiambu County with 3,500 and Kakamega with 3,481 are third and fourth respectively.

Others are Siaya (3,307), Meru (3286), Nakuru (3,261), Homa Bay (2,649), Machakos (2,435) and Kisii (2,293).