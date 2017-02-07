Business highlights – European investigators arrive in Nairobi to probe construction firm following fraud allegations

European investigators arrive in Nairobi to probe troubled construction firm Spencon following fraud allegations

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has opened investigations into possible fraud in its investments in Kenya.

EIB launched the inquiry through US-based private equity fund Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) and construction firm Spencon.

The Bank’s anti-fraud investigators landed in Nairobi yesterday to look into alleged fraud and corruption relating to the bank’s investments in Kenya.

EIB said in a letter sent to Nairobi ahead of its visit that the Inspectorate General’s Fraud Investigations Division is currently looking into a complaint concerning ECP Africa and Spencon.

The lender, which invested millions of shillings in Spencon, says the investigations have been launched as a result of a complaint concerning ECP and Spencon –whose directors are embroiled in a bitter ownership war.

Spencon, which is currently under the management of an administrator sunk into financial distress last year in the wake of alleged financial and ownership fraud that EIB says has exposed it to reputational and financial loss.

ECP, the fund through which EIB invested in Kenya, spent billions of shillings to acquire a 98 per cent stake in Spencon shortly before the company got embroiled in an ownership dispute.

The ownership war started in earnest after Spencon’s founders accused ECP of fraudulently squeezing them out of the company, a claim the PE firm has dismissed as false even as it blames the founding shareholders of defrauding the construction company of millions of dollars.

EIB says its goal is to ensure any funds it has invested in any entity are used for the intended purposes and through processes that are free of fraud, corruption, collusion, coercion, obstruction, money laundering and terrorist financing.

France to compete with China, Russia for Kenya nuclear power contract

France has joined the list of countries courting Kenya for a multi-billion-dollar deal to build East Africa’s first nuclear power plant.

French Economy and Finance minister Michel Sapin said the nuclear-rich European country was looking to offer Kenya technical, engineering and financial support to develop reactors.

Kenya plans to start building its first nuclear plant from 2022 in a five-year period at a cost of about Ksh500 billion.

China, Russia, South Korea and Slovakia have since inked various pacts with Kenya in manpower development and skills exchange as they eye a possible deal.

Kenya’s first reactor will have a capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW), which is equivalent to 42 per cent of the country’s current installed electricity capacity.

The Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board (KNEB) plans at least four nuke plants with a total output of 4,000 MW, pushing the total cost to Ksh2 trillion.

The nuclear board reckons that despite the heavy upfront costs, nuclear energy is effective in meeting the country’s minimum power demand, technically known as base load.Kenya has identified possible sites for nukes such as towns bordering Lake Turkana, the Indian Ocean and Lake Victoria whose waters will cool the reactors.

France is a world leader in nuclear energy and boasts third generation reactors known as European pressurised reactors (EPR), whose technology is owned by French giant Areva and has been adopted by China and Finland. The EPR reactors generate more electricity with less nuclear fuel and are better cushioned against accidents.

Mr Sapin said that France was seeking pacts with Nairobi like the ones it entered with South Africa on nuclear power development.

Peugeot assembly plant to boost Kenya’s vehicle output to 10,000 units

French carmaker Peugeot SA’s plan to resume car assembly in Kenya will help raise total output by 43 percent in three years to 10,000 vehicles, the motor industry association said.

Experts say that Kenya undermined what was a thriving local assembly industry in the 1990s with policies that encouraged cheap secondhand imports.

The country is now seeking to attract manufacturers back to help create jobs and support growth. Peugeot, which closed its local plant in 2002, will now put together two models in Kenya after Volkswagen took a similar step last year.

Of the 14,000 new vehicles sold in Kenya last year, about half were assembled locally and most were trucks and light commercial trucks, said Rita Kavashe, Chairwoman of the Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers Union (KVMA).

However, sales of new vehicles in Kenya are still outstripped by the import of 70,000 used cars each year.

Kavashe, who is also head of the GM operation in Kenya, said the government could boost local assembly by cutting the maximum age of used cars imports allowed to five years from eight.