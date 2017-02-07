Andrea Iyamah’s winning Swim17 looks

Andrea Iyamah is taking over the fashion world one breathtaking swimsuit at a time. The Canadian based Nigerian designer released the Swim17 collection late last year and as always emphasis was put on colour and fit particular when it comes to flattering a woman’s body. To Muse Diaries she says, “I know I didn’t want the typical two piece bikini so I took interest in the vintage style high waist bikini that flattered a woman’s curves. With everything I do, I try to create an edge with each swimwear piece through its cuts, colours or silhouette. I believe swimwear should be fun, so mixing vintage, retro & ethnic together can be risky but only tests my creativity.” Take a look.
Psst! Zen Garden Fashion High Tea is going down on February 25 at the Zen Gardens. Fashion and fabulousness for a good cause.
