4 reasons why you’ll drive yourself crazy dating a Luo man (and one reason why you should anyway)

It’s the Valentine’s season so if you are ready to take that step and get yourself a man, please ladies, think twice.

1. They have impossibly high standards

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that these men will live up to them, their standards are reserved exclusively for the person they are seeing. If you slack on these non-existent standards, be sure you will be reminded and it will be hammered into your head that you should do better. Also be ready for him to take offence when you point out that he himself does not hold himself to such high esteem.

2. They are at best, mildly romantic

To be perfectly clear not many men in this country are but you get what you pay for. Romance is not something that comes easily and it’s also not incredibly imperative to the success of a relationship but a gesture now and gain would be great. If you need to be serenaded, or whatever it is women seek out in the name of romance, go listen to Babyface on the radio because you won’t get it at home.

3. They are hard to please

Men like children, are supposed to be easy to figure out but not these breed. No, you will have to do a lot of digging, a lot of exploratory probing and a lot of begging to figure out exactly what they want. And if you do manage to say, buy them that piece of tech they’ve been wanting for so long, it will ultimately be in the wrong colour or an old version. Don’t worry though his gifts in turn will most likely be over the top.

4. They are always right

Nobody knows everything, except for a Luo man his knowledge is seemingly boundless. This new but also unbelievably old disease called ‘mansplaining’ will have you at your wits end more than a few times. No argument or discussion that you will ever have will end in you being right and if you are, you will feel guilty. There will be times you will be tempted to sprinkle some rat poison in his lunch but please hold on because…

5. They are super-generous

Yeah if you can live with all the above then great news for you, they are some of the most giving people around. This is the one thing that nobody else can beat them at, they are generous. Nothing is more unattractive than a stingy man but, you won’t meet that with one of these winners.