Why Politicians are joining Maendeleo Chap Chap

Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) has emerged as a safe haven for politicians seeking elective position in the forthcoming general election in August.

Most of those who have decamped to the party led by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua have cited fear of lack of fairness in Jubilee for their defection.

The party is seen as a safe landing for most aspirants supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta as Mutua has distanced himself with the opposition since he was elected Machakos Governor.

Most candidates are also determined to have their names in the ballot since party hopping is now outlawed hence find joining Mutua’s party as the best alternative as compared to joining the opposition.

Embu senator Lenny Kivuti is the latest politicians to join MCC saying there are a lot of underlying issues within the Jubilee Party which will not guarantee him free and fair nominations.

“From the beginning we were made to believe that nominations will be done by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), there are a lot of other issues which I addressed with Raphael Tuju but they were not sorted hence I moved to Maendeleo Chap Chap,” Kivuti said today after being received at MCC headquarters in Nairobi.

Kivuti clarified that he has not bolted out of Jubilee because of an individual but due to the systems currently in place which do not guarantee free and fair nominations.

“My decision to leave Jubilee has nothing to do with an individual but systems which I can’t correct,” he said.

He said he has decamped to MCC because party leader Mutua has a good development track record and is also supporting the re-election bid of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Everyone felt that I should go to another party which supports President Uhuru Kenyatta and I will also be accommodated. Of course ODM and NASA were ruled out and I settled on Maendeleo Chap Chap,” he said.

Kivuti exuded confidence that even at MCC, he will still trounce his competitors and become the next Governor of Embu.

“Nobody can defeat me in Embu, I know that very well even my competitors know that.”

Last week President Uhuru Kenyatta’s adviser Kilemi Mwiria also ditched Jubilee Party for MCC.

“My supporters have doubts about the party and have asked me to make sure I am on the ballot,” he said.

“I am coming to a party which supports the President’s re-election. I am coming to a party that is not only friendly but also development-conscious,” Mwiria added.