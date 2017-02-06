Why Politicians are joining Maendeleo Chap Chap

February 6, 2017 0 58 Views
Previous Who is Eunice Njeri and why is she taking up all your bandwidth?
Next Latest news headlines - February 6 2017 Doctors’ strike top on governors' agenda
Tags Dr. Alfred MutuaDr. Kilemi MwiriaEmbu Senator Leny Kivuti
Category MainPolitics

You might also like

Doctors’s union officials free again, takes petition to parliament
News 0 Comments

Doctors’s union officials free again, takes petition to parliament

Doctors’ union officials will know there fate on Friday when the Labour Relations Court will deliver a ruling on their contempt of court charges. Justice Wasilwa to give ruling on

Politics 0 Comments

We are not listing foreigners, IEBC insists

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chief executive, Ezra Chiloba has dismissed  claims that the electoral agency was working with the National Intelligence Service to register foreigners as voters. Electoral body

Politics 0 Comments

Ruto pitch tent in Kapenguria to rally support for Jubilee

  Deputy President William Ruto has today pitched tent in Kapenguria, West Pokot County, to rally residents to register as voters. He rallied the resident to re elect President Uhuru

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply