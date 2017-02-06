Over two million Kenyans facing hunger to benefit from Sh1 billion Equity support

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report says food insecurity will continue to worsen over the next few months due to failure of the short rains

Data from KRCS estimates that the number of Kenyans facing starvation will reach 2.4 million by April if no urgent and appropriate actions are taken

At least two million Kenyans facing hunger are set to get food and water among other basic needs as Equity Bank joins a Red Cross initiative seeking to raise Sh1 billion.

Dubbed ‘WeAreAllKenyans’, the initiative will assist families hardest hit by the ongoing drought as the funds will be used to treat malnourished children, pregnant women and lactating mothers in ten counties.

The move by the lender makes it the second non-governmental organisation to take up the cause after the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) recently appealed to all Kenyans, partners, sponsors and stakeholders to help tackle the ongoing drought crisis which has left 12 counties at an alarm stage and 11 counties at an alert stage.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report, the food insecurity situation will continue to worsen over the next few months due to failure of the short rains. Late last year, reports suggested that about 1.5 million Kenyans faced starvation due to poor rains.

Data from KRCS estimates that the number of Kenyans facing starvation will reach 2.4 million by April if no urgent and appropriate actions are taken.

“The effects of the drought are escalating. In December 2016, we had eight counties at the alarm stage and in less than a month since then, the number of counties has risen to 12. This should worry us all,” said Dr Abbas Gullet, Secretary General of the Kenya Red Cross Society.

Dairy farming across the counties experiencing drought has deteriorated as livestock die of hunger directly impacting farmers’ incomes. This has further seen a hike in the shelf prices of dairy products, including milk, across the country.

However, brokers have taken advantage of the drought to double the price of animal feeds, a move that has further reduced milk production and increased its price.